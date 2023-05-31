Telecoms manager arraigned for alleged theft

By Amadou Jadama

Famara Jadama, a former branch manager of Drammeh Kunda Telecoms has been arraigned at the Brikama magistrate’s court for allegedly stealing D259,500 from his employer.

Jadama appeared before Magistrate Fatou Darboe Jaguraga yesterday and denied any wrong doing. The charge sheet indicated that the alleged theft happened sometimes in the year 2022.

Mr Jadama was granted bail in the sum of Three Hundred Thousand dalasis backed by three Gambians sureties and the case adjourned to 21 June for hearing. The accused is yet to be represented by any lawyer.