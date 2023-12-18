The back-way syndrome. Who should we blame?

- Advertisement -

Dear editor,

Irregular migration, or the ‘backway’, is a phenomenon that has been plaguing The Gambia for years. It is often driven by economic hardship, political instability, conflict, lack of opportunities, and environmental factors.

The consequences of illegal migration are far-reaching and can be devastating. It deprives The Gambia of its future leaders who are dying in seas and deserts on their journey to Europe, again loosing professionals, and labor force that should be pushed by the young ones, that has a direct impact on the country’s development and economic growth.

To address the root causes of illegal migration, the Gambian government needs to take a multi-faceted approach. This includes creating jobs with good salaries and livelihoods of the citizens with affordable food prices and promoting economic and social development, enhancing border security, and protecting the rights and well-being of all citizens, including potential migrants. The government should also work with international organizations and other countries to address the issue of illegal migration and its root causes.

In addition, the Gambian government should invest in education and vocational training programs to equip young people with the skills they need to succeed in the job market. This will help to reduce unemployment and provide young people with viable alternatives to illegal migration.

Finally, let our government think twice and think of the hundred of hundreds youths dying on this backway.

The billions of dalasis wasting on the tours, should be use in the ways that will help the youths of this nation. Truly speaking, Gambians are suffering and this can result to citizens leaving their places because of the high cost of goods while many are with no job or those with jobs also are earning less than what they spend in the month, this is the way of living in the Gambia.

Who should we blame?

Omar A. Suwareh

Second year political science student, UTG