Well done Trust Bank

- Advertisement -

The saying that ‘Government can’t do it alone’ couldn’t be truer. It is certainly not possible for a government in a country to do everything for the development of the people. This is not difficult to understand, especially in a poor country.

In fact, one of the roles of a government – which in itself is actually a means of development – is to create an enabling environment for citizens – individually and collectively – to thrive so as to contribute to the development of the country.

This is why some companies, business enterprises and organisations give back to society as Corporate Social Responsibility. That is of course in addition to their paying of taxes and employing citizens of the country.

- Advertisement -

When companies and business entities do this, they are in effect not only contributing to the development of the country but also building the capacity of the citizens who are in fact, their clients. So, in other words, it is a form of long term investment which will yield them more profits in the future.

It is for this reason that Trust Bank Gambia (Ltd) needs to be commended for a job well done. The Bank did a needs assessment of the health sector and decided to donate one million and eight hundred thousand dalasis worth of materials to hospitals across the country.

The money went into buying not only medical consumables but also into improving infrastructure in some key areas in which it was needed the most. This is indeed a very commendable gesture which needs to be emulated by other companies and business entities in the country.

- Advertisement -

Thus, in addition to commending Trust Bank, the hospitals and health facilities which have been supported must be urged to make good use of whatever was donated. This is for the good of all and therefore care must be taken to ensure that everyone benefits from it.