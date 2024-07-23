On Biden quitting the race: a fresh start for Democrats

- Advertisement -

Joe Biden’s announcement on Sunday marked the beginning of the end of an American political life filled with second acts. None was more remarkable than his defeat of Donald Trump in 2020. His acceptance that he could not do so again will burnish what his vice-president on Monday described as an “unmatched” legacy. Elected to relief rather than elation, as the man saving the US from a second Trump term, he became the president who helped it recover from the pandemic, pushed through a landmark green infrastructure package and sought to shape a fairer economy.

He could now be a lame duck, beset by Republican attacks on his capacity to continue as commander-in-chief. But he could cement his record, emboldened by the certainty of departure from office. His decision to quit his re-election bid was belated, yet in sharp contrast to Mr Trump’s delusional egotism.

Kamala Harris now appears as queen of the comeback. She floundered in the race for the 2020 nomination and was seen to struggle as vice-president, though few shine in that role. Yet Mr Biden has endorsed her as his successor, as have other top Democrats, including potential challengers. Not much more than 100 days before the election – and with early voting beginning in just two months – few want to snub her and take chances on a little-known alternative, especially if it complicates campaign finances.

There is nonetheless a strong case for an open convention – reportedly the preference of Barack Obama and some donors. Some fear that the party is repeating the mistake it has just made with Mr Biden: ignoring qualms because it assumes it has no choice. Ms Harris is familiar to voters, unlike potential rivals, but unpopular. Polls suggest she outperforms Mr Biden in a contest with Mr Trump, but doesn’t erase the latter’s small lead – and does more poorly in battleground states. Republicans are already turning her thankless task of overseeing border issues against her, and accuse her of covering up her boss’s frailty.

A contest for the nomination carries some risks – Democrats don’t want to see their nominee damaged by a bruising process – but it could generate excitement, push Mr Trump out of the limelight and produce a strong running mate. If delegates rallied behind Ms Harris, that would strengthen her bid. If another candidate proved even stronger, all the better.

Democrats rightly believe that this election could prove existential for American democracy. But that hasn’t proved sufficiently persuasive for voters. Polls suggest that they want change, and were uninspired by Mr Biden’s request to let him “finish the job”. The Democratic nominee must grasp the opportunity born of his debate disaster and create the sense of a fresh start, not only for the party’s campaign, but for the US itself.