The double-edged sword of liberation: Reflection on Israel, Iran, and the unfulfilled promise of peace

How paradoxical that the United Nations, conceived in the aftermath of World War II to champion peace and cooperation, should mark the end of its 79th anniversary amid one of the most perilous conflicts of our time—the Israeli invasion of Lebanon. What began as a purported military campaign to thwart terrorism has morphed into a deeply entrenched ambition, one that some argue is fixated on dismantling the Iranian regime. As the world watches in grim anticipation, certain pundits fuel this agenda, justifying it under the pretext of combating global terrorism.

When I heard Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu address the Iranian people, promising them “liberation soon,” it evoked unsettling memories. His words echoed those of former President George W. Bush and his Western allies, who vowed to liberate the Iraqi people after the 9/11 attacks. The promise was for democracy, freedom from tyranny, and an end to terrorism. But what followed in Iraq—like the NATO intervention in Libya—was devastation cloaked in the rhetoric of liberation.

The narrative of liberation, however, is far from straightforward. We now face an ongoing debate about whether groups like Hamas and Hezbollah—labeled as terrorist organizations by the West—are indeed terrorists or, as some argue, legitimate liberation movements. After years in the political arena, one thing has become abundantly clear to me: the distinction between “terrorist” and “liberator” is often made by those who wield the most power.

Consider the African National Congress (ANC) in the 1980s. While the West condemned it as a terrorist organization, much of the world saw it as a movement fighting for freedom against the apartheid regime in South Africa. Nelson Mandela, once branded a terrorist, is now celebrated as a symbol of justice and resilience.

The same holds true for the Mujahideen in Afghanistan. Once funded by the West to resist Soviet forces, they were hailed as freedom fighters. Yet, that very movement later evolved into Al-Qaeda, and the narrative of heroism shifted to one of terrorism. The ever-shifting labels of “good” and “bad” serve only to justify wars, benefiting arms dealers and corrupt politicians, while the masses who oppose these conflicts are left to suffer the consequences.

At the recent UN General Assembly, even Israel’s strongest allies acknowledged a hard truth: the only path to lasting peace is the creation of a Palestinian state. And yet, Israel remains the staunchest opponent of this solution. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, while reaffirming America’s unwavering military support for Israel, cautioned the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) about the mounting civilian toll in Gaza and Lebanon, warning that such losses could erode global support.

Secretary Austin’s message is clear: though Israel may achieve short-term military victories, its methods risk sowing the seeds of future animosity, further destabilizing its quest for lasting peace. Nonetheless, buoyed by U.S. and Western military support, Israel clings to the belief that force alone will bring the resolution it has sought since 1948.

On October 1st, 2024, this conflict reached a fever pitch as Israel suffered an unprecedented missile strike from Iran. With 300 missiles launched, the attack seemed to validate Netanyahu’s long-standing call for action against Tehran. Backed by much of the West, Israel prepares for retaliation. Iran, however, frames its aggression as justified, citing the recent assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Tehran has vowed further escalation if Israel continues its campaign—something Netanyahu has already pledged to do.

But as history has shown, war is not the solution. The destruction of Iran will not bring peace; it will only amplify the chaos, just as the interventions in Iraq, Syria, Libya, and Sudan did. Each new conflict has driven instability further into the heart of the region, eroding global stability and threatening even the West’s own security. The idea that Western democracy can be imposed at the barrel of a gun—through F-16s and cruise missiles—has failed time and again.

Destroying Iran will only lead to more refugees, stretching Europe’s already fragile resources to the breaking point. If we haven’t yet learned from the tragic outcomes of wars in the Middle East, one must ask: when will we ever?