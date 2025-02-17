- Advertisement -

Many social media sites recently reported plans by the bakers association to increase the price of bread from D10 to D13 with effect from Monday, 17th February, 2025. As was to be expected there was a huge outcry on the social media about this worrying situation. Bread is one of the most consumed food items in the country.

However, with only a few hours before the set date for the increase in price, the association informed the public that they have put a halt on those plans and that they have gone into a dialogue with the government on the issue. Many people will breathe a sigh of relief after reading such information. It is very well-known that the issue of bread; its availability and cost, are very sensitive issues which governments take very seriously. The question one may ask is what prompted the bakers association to increase the price in the first place? Is there an increase in the cost of flour in the country? If yes, what is the cause of that?

If the cost of flour has gone up due to an increase in taxation, then it has to go back to the government and they must therefore look into the matter and see what should be done to ensure that the cost of flour comes down so that the cost of bread can remain at the D10 it was. It is important to also note that Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting is just around the corner and that it is at such times that businessmen and women capitalise to increase the cost of basic commodities. When people are in desperate need of something, they will buy it whatever the cost.

That is the logic of most businessmen. Government must work with the business community to ensure that unscrupulous individuals do not hijack the market and take advantage of ordinary citizens in order to make huge profits. The government must work to find ways of stabilising the cost of living. It is important to make sure that when Gambians wake up, they have the ability to feed their families. That is one of the most important recipes for peace and stability in a country.