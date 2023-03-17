The Promised Messiah (as): Status and Glory of The Holy Quran

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK Excellences of the Holy Qur’an – The Eloquence & Miracles of A Perfect Guide

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that in his recent sermons, His Holiness(aba) has been speaking about the excellences and beauties of the Holy Qur’an, which he would continue in today’s sermon as well.

A Perfect Guidance for the Righteous

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the Holy Qur’an is a complete book and there is no other scripture which can compare to it. In the opening chapter of the Holy Qur’an, God teaches the prayer ‘Guide us to the right path’. Not only is this a prayer, but it is also a promise of God Almighty that by following the Holy Qur’an’s teachings, one can be guided to the right path. Similarly, God Almighty outlines the guideline of how this can be achieved by stating in the second chapter of the Holy Qur’an that this Book is ‘a guidance for the righteous’.

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the advent of the Holy Prophet(sa) came when the conditions of the world called for his advent, and the result of his advent was ‘This day have I perfected your religion for you’. Perfection does not simply mean the revelation of verses, but also refers to the purification of the hearts and the completion of souls for those who implement and follow the teachings of the Holy Qur’an. It was thus that wild people were turned into moral people and those moral people were then turned into spiritual people. Hence, the Holy Qur’an brought people to their perfection, just as the Book of God was brought to perfection. There is no reality or verity which is outside the scope of the Holy Qur’an.

The Only Book which Comprises of All Truths and Verities

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that he studies the Bible and found that the teachings which Christians take pride in are actually perpetually and completely covered in the Holy Qur’an. It is a shame that Muslims do not ponder over the Holy Qur’an, because there is nothing that compares to it.

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that thus, ‘this day I have perfected your religion for you’ means that man has been taken to his highest form or perfection and that the Holy Qur’an has been perfected. When this verse was revealed, a Jewish man said that the Muslims should regard that day as Eid. Hazrat Umar(ra) replied that this was a day of Eid, as it was a Friday.

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who stated that the

Holy Qur’an has a distinct rank over the Hadith (sayings of the Holy Prophet(sa)). The Holy Qur’an is the final judge, not the Hadith. Hence, the Holy Qur’an takes precedence over Hadith, however the Hadith are instrumental in gaining further understanding of the Holy Qur’an.

Unmatched in Eloquence & Articulacy

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) regarding the proficiency and beauty with which the Holy Qur’an is written. This is to such a degree that even the most prolific scholars in the Arabic language could not bring even so much as a line that could compare to the lofty proficiency and beauty of the Holy Qur’an. In fact, ever since the Holy Qur’an was revealed, this challenge has been presented to the world to bring something that could even remotely compare to the Holy Qur’an, yet since then, none have been able to present anything comparable to any degree.

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the order in which the Holy Qur’an is written, the order of topics and the order of its lines is absolutely perfect and it is this very order which cannot be imitated that enables a true and complete understanding of the Holy Qur’an’s meanings and verities. No other scripture possesses the miraculous combinations of proficiency, truth and wisdom. They shine bright like the Sun and possess within them from every angle a distinct power. For this to be the case is clear proof that these words are from God, because such a combination cannot be perfected by any human.

Miracles of the Holy Qur’an

His Holiness(aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the miracle of the Holy Qur’an is the esteemed moral teachings, the principles for society and its proficiency, such that cannot be replicated. Similarly are the miracles related to the matters of the unseen and the prophecies made within it. It is thus that God Almighty has clearly shown His signs in a manner which eliminates any possibility of doubt.

His Holiness(aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the blessings being shown in his era were all the result of the miracles of the Holy Prophet(sa) and in line with the prophecies of the Holy Qur’an. Today, the followers of other religions cannot claim to have such miracles as we do resulting from the Holy Qur’an. Thus, the Promised Messiah(as) stated that the miracles shown by his hand were also the result of the Holy Qur’an. The proficiency of the Holy Qur’an is not limited to following the mere words of the Holy Qur’an, rather just as the ordering of the Holy Qur’an has been done in an excellent manner, they also present excellent and perfect teachings. God Almighty states in the Holy Qur’an:

A Messenger from Allah, reciting unto them the pure Scriptures. Therein are lasting commandments. (The Holy Qur’an, 98:3-4)

Hence, one reading the Holy Qur’an finds nothing but truth and verities in it. The miraculous change that came about in Arabia is not hidden from anyone. Within a period of 30 years, the entire nation was completely changed.

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that if one simply looks at Surah al-Ikhlas (Chapter 112) , they see how succinctly yet profoundly God Almighty has stated the concept of the unity of God. Then there is Surah al-Fatiahah (the opening chapter of the Holy Qur’an) which covers within it a summary of the entire subject matter of the Holy Qur’an.

His Holiness(aba) said that these are matters which cannot be refuted by anyone. His Holiness(aba) said that he himself has often noticed that when a matter is addressed in light of the Holy Qur’an in a gathering of non-Muslims, they appreciate the teachings and in fact agree with them.

His Holiness(aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah(as) who said that there is no simpler logic than that presented in the Holy Qur’an. One should carefully ponder over the Holy Qur’an, implement that which is enjoined and abandon that which is forbidden, and thus they can please God; that is how simple it is to please God. The intricacies presented by thinkers and sages have made things complicated and cause people to falter. The Means to Recognising God

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the Holy Qur’an enables one to recognise the One, True God. Believers should be grateful for they have been granted a Book which acquaints them with all of the attributes of God Almighty.

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue speaking about the lofty status and beauties of the Holy Qur’an in the future. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah enable us to understand these things and implement the teachings of the Holy Qur’an.

Funeral Prayers

His Holiness(aba) said that he would announce the funerals of some deceased members, including a martyr from Bangladesh. His Holiness(aba) said that recently during the Annual Convention in Bangladesh, Muslim fanatics attacked the Convention site, despite assurances from the local authorities that it would be safe. As the attack took place, the authorities were delayed in their reaction. It was in this chaos that a young man was martyred.

Zahid Hassan

Zahid Hassan who was the son of Abu Bakr Siddiq of Bangladesh. Zahid Hassan was martyred while doing security at the gate of the premises. He was 25 years old. He accepted Ahmadiyyat in 2019, 3 months after which he submitted his application for Wasiyyat. After accepting Ahmadiyyat, he would regularly write letters to His Holiness(aba). It was during his studies that an Ahmadi friend told him about Ahmadiyyat and after two years of discussions, Zahid Hassan accepted Ahmadiyyat. During the attack, the fanatics attacked with stones and various types of weapons, along with setting fires along the way. When the fanatics had infiltrated the wall, the Ahmadi youth were instructed to protect the premises. In the fray, Zahid Hassan was separated from the others he was with, which the attackers took as an opportunity and they mercilessly and brutally attacked him. They martyred him so violently that it took two hours to identify him.

His Holiness(aba) said that this is the state of Muslims, who perpetuate such heinous crimes. The Holy Prophet(sa) instructed against mutilating the bodies even of the enemy, yet this is how they treat a Muslim. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah take the attackers to task. His funeral was held the next morning. He was very kind, however before accepting Ahmadiyyat he was not very inclined towards prayer. This changed after becoming an Ahmadi, when he became very regular in his prayers. He was never heard speaking in a loud tone with anyone. He was an active member of the Ahmadiyya Youth Association and had been serving as an office holder. He always carried out his responsibilities with great care and attention. He strove a great deal in order to attain religious knowledge. The last letter he wrote to His Holiness(aba) was while on the train going towards the Convention and also expressed that there were various dangers, however he expressed his resoluteness in faith. When asked why he applied for Wasiyyat so soon, he said that everything the Promised Messiah(as) said was true, and the Promised Messiah(as) enjoined to join Wasiyyat, which is why he did. He was the only son of his parents, he also has two sisters. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant his family patience, and also elevate his station in heaven. His Holiness(aba) said that according to God’s promise, the martyr has attained everlasting life. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah bring the perpetrators to justice. These people think that by attacking us they can stifle our resolve. However, His Holiness(aba) said that he has received letters from other youth in Bangladesh who expressed that if more martyrdoms are required then they are ready. Hence the opponents can do nothing. His Holiness(aba) urged to focus on prayers.

Kamal Bhada

Kamal Bhada of Algeria who passed away on 2 February. He was a true believer and sincere Ahmadi. He kept his home open for the Community to hold its events. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. Despite being given trouble from his neighbours, he always kept his home open for people to use it for prayers. He would say that they were writing history due to the difficulties being faced in Algeria. His Holiness(aba) said that he has now become a part of that history. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant him forgiveness and mercy.

Dr Shamim Malik

Dr Shamim Malik, wife of Maqsood Ahmad Malik Shaheed who was martyred in 2010 in Lahore. Some time after her husband’s martyrdom she moved to Canada where she passed away. She obtained her PhD, taught in university even as the head of department, yet at the same time she managed her home in an excellent manner. She tended to the poor and always had sound judgement. She would preach the message of Ahmadiyyat to non-Ahmadi relatives and would always be studying the books of the Promised Messiah(as). A thesis was written about her from Punjab University during her lifetime, although this is usually done after someone’s passing. She was regular in offering prayers. She is survived by her son and four daughters. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant her forgiveness and mercy and always keep her progeny attached to the faith.

Farhad Ahmad

Farhad Ahmad, son of Shahab Ahmad Amini of Germany. He passed away at the age of 26. He was studying in Frankfurt University and was also part of the Waqf-e-Nau Scheme. He served the Ahmadiyya Youth Association in various capacities. He was ever-ready to serve in whatever capacity was required. He was leaving the mission house when he fell ill. It later came to be known that he suffered a severe heart attack. He was his parents’ only child. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant patience to his parents, grant him forgiveness and mercy and elevate his station.

Chaudhary Javaid Ahmad Bismil

Chaudhary Javaid Ahmad Bismil of Canada who recently passed away after an extended illness. He served for a long period as the manager of the Tehrik-e-Jadid grounds, for about 25 years. He also served in various capacities including Amir of his district. He is survived by his wife, four sons and two daughters. He possessed many great qualities and especially loved Khilafat. He tended to the poor. He was very hospitable and also very brave, even in the face of opposition and attacks. He served tirelessly and had profound belief in God. His final illness was very long but he endured it with patience. The doctors said that they had never seen someone patient. He always prayed for His Holiness(aba) before anyone else. He was an excellent teacher and a kind father. His Holiness(aba) said that he personally knew him as well and he truly did possess all these great qualities. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant his forgiveness and mercy.