The Promised Messiah(as): The Perfect Follower and Reflective Exemplar of the Prophet(sa)

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

‘The Promised Messiah’s(as) Worship of God According to the Example of the Holy Prophet(sa)’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta`awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that in this era, the greatest example we have of following the model of the Holy Prophet(sa) is found in his most ardent devotee, the Promised Messiah, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad(as).

His Holiness(aba) said that in the previous sermons, he has highlighted various aspects of the Holy Prophet’s(sa) devotion and worship of God. His Holiness(aba) said that in today’s sermon he would narrate incidents of the Promised Messiah’s(as) worship of God which he did in emulating the example of his master, the Holy Prophet(sa).

Worship in Perfect Accord With Holy Prophet’s(sa) Example

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) described that his manner of worship was a grace bestowed by God, otherwise it is not in everyone’s ability to worship with as much devotion as he did. He described that his manner of prayer and devotion was entirely in line with the example of the sunnah – practice – of the Holy Prophet(sa) and he did not adopt new innovations or develop new ways of devotions like other aesthetics. He also did not adopt monasticism, rather he ensured to worship God in the same manner established through the example of the Holy Prophet(sa).

Divinely Inspired Fasts and Their Blessings

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who writes:

‘I have never submitted myself to rigorous physical discipline, nor have I subjected myself to hard exercises like some contemporary Sufis, nor did I undertake retreat in complete mystic solitude. Nor, indeed, have I done anything by asceticism which is contrary to the practice of the Holy Prophet(sa), or which may be objectionable according to the Word of God Almighty. Indeed, I have always felt abhorred by the fakirs and those who introduce all sorts of innovations in faith. However, during the lifetime of my father, when his death was approaching, it so happened that I saw in a dream a holy man who was elderly and had a pure countenance, and he pointed out to me that it is the tradition of the family of the Holy Prophet(sa) to observe some days of fasting in order to attract the heavenly lights; thus pointing out that I too should observe this tradition. Hence, I thought it appropriate to observe fasts for some time. But, at the same time, I felt that it would be better not to disclose this to anyone. So I would have my meals delivered to me in the men’s quarters of the house and gave them away to some orphans with whom I had arranged that they should come at specified times. Thus I would spend all day fasting. No one, except God, knew about these fasts. After a few weeks, I surmised that it was no difficult matter for me to fast when I was still having one full meal everyday. I, therefore, decided to start cutting down on my food intake. I started reducing my food gradually, until I would subsist on one chapatti in the entire day and night. I continued reducing my food in the same manner until I reduced my food intake to a few ounces in 24 hours. This I continued for approximately eight or nine months. Although I was taking so little food as could not suffice even for an infant two or three months old, God Almighty protected me from all ill-effects and illness. Among the wonders of this kind of fasting that I experienced are the fine visions which were bestowed upon me during that time. I met some past Prophets(as) and some of the exalted Muslim Auliya’. Once (in a state of complete wakefulness) I met the Holy Prophet(sa) along with Hassan(ra), Hussain(ra), ‘Ali(ra) and Fatimah(ra). This was not a dream, but something that I experienced in a state of wakefulness. I met many holy people in this manner, but it would take long to describe all those meetings. Moreover, I was granted views of spiritual lights that were represented in columns of red and green, the beauty of which cannot possibly be described in words. These columns of light, some of them shining white and others green and red, rose straight towards heaven and their sight filled my heart with delight. Nothing can be compared to the joy that my heart and soul experienced in beholding these columns. I believe that these columns were a representation of the love between God and man. It was a light that proceeded from the heart upwards and there was another light that descended from above and the two together took on the shape of a column. These are spiritual matters which are beyond the ken of the world. The world cannot recognise them as they are far removed from its eyes, but there are some in the world who are made aware of them. In short, due to this prolonged fasting, wonders were revealed to me in the form of visions of various kinds and forms. In addition, one benefit that I derived from this prolonged practice of fasting was that after having subjected myself to this discipline, I found myself capable of enduring hunger and thirst over long periods, if the need should ever arise. I have often thought that if a corpulent person, who is also a wrestler, had to starve along with me, he would die before I could feel any acute need for food. This experience taught me that one can progress stage by stage in starving oneself and that until one’s body becomes accustomed to such privations a comfort-loving person is not fit to accomplish stages of spiritual progress. But I would not advise everyone to embark upon such a discipline, nor did I do so of my own accord. I have known many ignorant dervishes who adopted a course of hard physical discipline and in the end lost their sanity and spent the rest of their lives in madness or became afflicted with various diseases such as tuberculosis, etc. Not all humans possess similar mental faculties. Those whose faculties are naturally weak cannot bear any physical discipline. Very soon, they are afflicted with some dangerous disease. It is better that one should not subject oneself to a rigorous physical discipline on one’s own. Rather one should adopt the faith of simple people. Of course, if one receives a revelation from God and it is not opposed to the magnificent Shariah of Islam, it must be carried out. However, the foolish fakirs of today teach disciplines which do not result in any good. One should stay away from them.’

The Middle Path in Worship

His Holiness(aba) said that today some people promote various forms of physical toiling and torment as a means of gaining nearness to God. However, one should adopt the middle path and endeavour to fulfil the rights owed to God and to His creation according to their own capabilities. The basic level of worship that one should adopt should be that which was established by the Holy Prophet(sa) and then slowly work towards progressing. However, Islam forbids needless forms of hardship and suffering, as the Promised Messiah(as) has also described.

Promised Messiah(as) Devotion From Childhood

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) was devoted to worship from a very young age. Once, as a child, he fell and became unconscious. When he awoke, the first thing he said was asking whether it was time for prayer.

Fasting in Compliance with the True Teachings of Islam

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah’s(as) fasting was also in accordance with the teachings of Islam taught by the Holy Prophet(sa). When it came to the pre-dawn meal before keeping a fast, it is recorded that the Promised Messiah(as) would sometimes continue eating even until the call to prayer ended. However, he would not limit this meal to the call to prayer, as in reality the time for ending the pre-dawn meal is associated with the breaking of dawn, not the call to prayer, because it is possible that the call to prayer might be called earlier than the breaking of the dawn. Hence, the Holy Prophet(sa) also once said that one’s pre-dawn meal should not be associated with the time of Bilal(ra) making the call to prayer, for this very reason. Hence, the Promised Messiah(as) maintained the exact practice taught by Islam and exemplified by the Holy Prophet(sa).

His Holiness(aba) said that with Ramadan starting this is the practice that we should adopt. Today, there are new and modern ways of determining the exact time of the breaking of dawn allowing us to be precise in this regard. At the same time, one should not become so relaxed that they continue on looking to see whether day has broken. The timing for the call to prayer is very calculated in the Community and seeing as this era is much more advanced, there are fewer chances for mistakes in timing. Hence, the timings chart for keeping and breaking the fast which is made by the Community should be followed.

Regularity in Offering Prayers

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) was regular in offering the pre-dawn voluntary prayer (tahajjud). He would offer eight units of prayer in sets of two and was regular in doing so except when he was extremely ill. However, even at times of extreme illness when he could not formally offer the pre-dawn voluntary prayer, he would still be awake in bed and engaged in the remembrance of God and praying to Him.

His Holiness(aba) said that in the midst of various court cases which he attended upon the instruction of his father, the Promised Messiah(as) would endeavour to ensure that he never offered any of the five daily prayers later than their appointed times. In fact there were instances where the Promised Messiah(as) would be offering prayer at the courthouse when the case he was there for would be announced yet he would still be engaged in offering prayer. Once, when this happened, the clerk called his case number however he was still offering prayer and the opposing counsel sought to take advantage of this where by if one side did not take place then the case would be judged in his favour. However, the judge still decided the case in favour of the Promised Messiah’s(as) side, even though the usual practice is that when one side does not show up, then the decision is made in favour of the other side. However, that case being decided in the Promised Messiah’s(as) favour was yet another blessing of worship.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) would offer his sunnah prayers at home and then offer the obligatory portions in the mosque. He would fall asleep after the late evening (isha) prayer and then would wake up for the pre-dawn voluntary prayer. He would recite the Holy Qur’an in between the pre-dawn voluntary prayer and the morning prayer (fajr).

Developing Attentiveness in Prayer

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) related that he learned how to develop attentiveness in prayer through the example of a drunkard. It so happened that one night the Promised Messiah(as) was having difficulty in developing attentiveness in prayer. Hence, he went out to find a secluded place where he could offer prayer. Along the way he came across a drunkard who was saying that he had started drinking but hadn’t gotten drunk, so he continued drinking until he finally got drunk. Hence, the Promised Messiah(as) thought that in a similar manner, he would continue offering voluntary prayer until he developed attentiveness and fervour in prayer.

Offering Prayer in Congregation

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) would advise that there were those who lived at a distance from the mosque and would offer prayer at home, however they would do so individually. In instances where this was the case, the Promised Messiah(as) advised that rather than offering prayer individually it should be offered in congregation. This can be done even by offering prayers along with one’s wife and children. The Promised Messiah(as) adopted the same example and if ever there was a time when he had to offer prayer at home he would offer it alongside his family.

Promised Messiah’s(as) Love for the Holy Qur’an

His Holiness(aba) said that it is also recorded that the Promised Messiah(as) would recite the Holy Qur’an with great attention, passion and fervour. In fact from the age of 14 or 15 he would spend his day reciting the Holy Qur’an and he would make notes in the margins.

Early Signs of Spiritual Devotion

His Holiness(aba) said that a glimpse into the Promised Messiah’s(as) mindset from a very young age is seen through an example from his early years. It is recorded that he would tell another child his age to pray that God would enable him with the ability to offer prayers.

It is extraordinary for a child of such a young age to be thinking along these lines, and to also be cognisant of the fact that the ability to truly offer prayer is something which can only truly be granted by God Almighty.

Promised Messiah’s(as) Devotion to Offering Congregational Prayers

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) was very devoted to offering congregational prayers. One day, he described how he was feeling light headedness and nausea. Initially he had thought that he would be unable to attend the congregational prayer. However this thought was unsettling for him, and so, despite the light headedness, he made his way to offer the congregational prayer. This was not an isolated incident, rather there were various instances where the Promised Messiah(as) would make his way to offer congregational prayer despite feeling very unwell.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Maulvi Abdul Karim Sialkoti(ra) relates:

‘Audience with the Promised Messiah(as) is generally held in the mosque. If Promised Messiah(as) is not feeling unwell, he regularly offers his five daily prayers in congregation at the mosque. He is emphatic in urging others to offer their Prayers in congregation. He has mentioned countless times: “Nothing grieves me more than not offering the Prayer in congregation.” I remember that during the days when fewer people visited, Promised Messiah(as) would say with a deep sense of yearning that if only we had our own congregation with which to offer our five daily prayers. He would say: “I am engaged in supplication, and trust that Allah the Exalted will accept my supplication.” Today, by the grace of God, in all of the five daily prayers, our own members attend in no less a number than eighty or ninety. After fulfilling his obligation, Promised Messiah(as) will return inside immediately and become engaged in his writing work. After the Maghrib Prayer, Promised Messiah(as) remains in the mosque. He eats his meal in the company of his devotees. After offering the Isha Prayer he returns to his home.’

His Holiness(aba) said that today, we should strive to increase the attendance of congregational prayers at our mosques.