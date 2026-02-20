18 February: From colonial dawn to continental destiny — The Gambia’s unfinished journey

- Advertisement -

Every nation is born twice. First in law and ceremony and second in consciousness and purpose. For The Gambia, 18 February 1965 was the first birth. It marked the formal end of colonial subjugation and the symbolic emergence of a people into the community of sovereign states. Yet the deeper birth the one that continues to unfold is the long and complex journey of becoming a nation in spirit, in institutions, in economic self sufficiency, and in collective dignity.

Independence is not a destination. It is a continuous moral and political project. It is a promise made to history and renewed by every generation. On 18th February, Gambians do not merely commemorate a date. They interrogate a trajectory. They ask where did we come from where are we now and where must we go if independence is to mean more than a flag anthem and parade.

In reflecting on this journey, three towering figures define the political epochs of modern Gambian history. Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara the architect of independence and the custodian of early statehood. Yahya AJJ Jammeh the soldier turned ruler whose era reshaped the state through power ambition and contradiction. And Adama Barrow the democratic symbol of a new political awakening after authoritarian rule. Even before them stands the historical bridge between colonial rule and self government Sir Farimang Singhateh the last representative of imperial authority and the first ceremonial head of a sovereign Gambian state.

- Advertisement -

Together these four figures represent the arc of Gambian sovereignty from colonial inheritance through post independence optimism military authoritarianism and democratic restoration.

At independence in 1965 The Gambia was one of the smallest and poorest countries in the world. A narrow strip of land carved by colonial convenience rather than cultural coherence. Economically fragile dependent on groundnuts foreign aid and external trade routes. Politically inexperienced with limited administrative capacity and almost no industrial base. Yet independence offered something more powerful than resources. It offered agency. It gave Gambians the right to imagine themselves not as subjects but as citizens not as receivers of policy but as authors of destiny.

Under Sir Dawda Jawara, The Gambia embraced a philosophy of constitutionalism moderation and peaceful coexistence. Jawara’s leadership style was intellectual diplomatic and deeply cautious. He built a state anchored in civil liberties parliamentary democracy and regional cooperation. In an Africa torn by coups civil wars and military dictatorships The Gambia stood out as a rare island of political stability.

- Advertisement -

Jawara’s greatest contribution was not spectacular infrastructure or grand economic revolutions. It was something far more foundational. He institutionalised the culture of peace. He normalised the transfer of power through ballots. He embedded the idea that leadership is service not ownership of the state. He positioned The Gambia as a moral voice in West Africa and within the pan-African movement. His role in the formation of the Economic Community of West African States was an expression of his belief that African development could only be meaningful if it was collective and not isolated.

Yet Jawara’s era was not without limitations. Economic growth remained slow. Rural poverty persisted. The state became overly dependent on external donors. Political elites grew distant from popular realities. Development was cautious to the point of stagnation. Stability was preserved but transformation remained modest.

Then came 1994.

The military coup that brought Yahya Jammeh to power shattered the post-independence consensus. It marked the end of constitutional innocence and the beginning of an era defined by centralised authority personal rule and national contradiction. Jammeh’s rule was paradoxical. He was at once a symbol of African defiance against Western dominance and a manifestation of the dangers of unchecked power.

Under Jammeh The Gambia witnessed unprecedented state led infrastructure expansion. Roads, hospitals, schools, television stations, mosques, army barracks, and public buildings emerged across the country. For the first time rural communities experienced visible state presence. Electricity expanded. Telecommunications grew. National symbols multiplied. Jammeh spoke the language of African nationalism and pan African self reliance. He rejected foreign lectures. He championed cultural pride. He projected the image of a strong African leader in a world that often marginalised African voices.

But development without democracy is incomplete. Power without accountability is dangerous. Jammeh’s era was also marked by repression fear disappearances exile and institutional decay. The state became personalised. Institutions became subordinated. The rule of law was replaced by the rule of will. While infrastructure grew political space shrank. While symbols multiplied freedom diminished. While sovereignty was loudly proclaimed human dignity was quietly violated.

The Jammeh period therefore represents the most complex chapter in Gambian history. It forces Gambians to confront uncomfortable truths. That progress can coexist with pain. That nationalism can mask oppression. That African pride does not justify African authoritarianism. It is a reminder that independence without democratic culture can easily mutate into internal colonialism.

Then came 2016 and with it the political miracle that redefined Gambian identity.

The peaceful electoral defeat of Jammeh and the rise of Adama Barrow marked not just a change of leadership but a rebirth of national consciousness. It was the moment Gambians rediscovered their collective power. The moment ballots defeated bullets. The moment fear surrendered to courage.

Barrow’s presidency symbolises the restoration of constitutional order. The re opening of political space. The return of exiles. The re-engagement with international institutions. The rebuilding of trust between state and citizen. Under Barrow The Gambia has re entered the global community not as an isolated stronghold but as a democratic partner.

Institutional reforms judicial independence media freedom and civil society participation have expanded. The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission became a national mirror forcing the country to confront its own wounds. Infrastructure development has continued with roads bridges ports and digital systems expanding. The economy has diversified into tourism agriculture renewable energy and services.

Yet the Barrow era also reveals the persistent challenges of post-authoritarian transitions. High youth unemployment. Rising cost of living. Political polarisation. Slow reform implementation. Corruption perceptions. Development expectations that outpace state capacity.

This is the reality of modern independence. The struggle is no longer against colonial administrators. It is against structural poverty, institutional weakness elite complacency, and generational frustration.

In a pan-African context, The Gambia’s journey reflects the broader African condition. Africa gained political independence in the twentieth century but continues to struggle for economic sovereignty in the twenty first. Many African states are independent in law but dependent in trade currency, security, and development models. The colonial map has been removed but the colonial logic persists.

Pan-Africanism therefore is no longer just about flags and borders. It is about economic integration technological autonomy, educational reform, cultural confidence and continental solidarity. It is about Africans producing what they consume, governing with their own values, and defining development on their own terms.

The Gambia’s role in this continental narrative is moral rather than material. It is small in size but large in symbolic relevance. It has shown that peaceful democratic change is possible. That authoritarianism can be reversed. That institutions can be rebuilt. That citizens can reclaim agency.

So what does 18th February mean today?

It means remembrance but not nostalgia. It means celebration but not complacency. It means pride but not denial. It means honouring the past while interrogating the present and designing the future.

Where we were was a colony defined by external control and internal limitations. Where we are is a sovereign state still negotiating the meaning of that sovereignty in economic political and cultural terms. Where we should be is a nation that has moved beyond symbolic independence into substantive empowerment.

True independence today means food security. It means industrialisation. It means digital infrastructure. It means educational excellence. It means healthcare systems that do not depend on foreign mercy. It means a political culture where leadership is accountable and citizenship is active. It means a state where youths see opportunity not exit, where migration is a choice not a necessity.

Independence must now be measured not by history books but by household realities. Not by national speeches but by daily dignity. Not by parades but by productivity.

18th February therefore is not a memory. It is a question.

Have we transformed sovereignty into prosperity? Have we converted freedom into fairness? Have we turned liberation into livelihood?

The answer is still unfolding.

The Gambia stands at a historical crossroads between its colonial inheritance, its authoritarian trauma and its democratic aspiration. Its future will not be defined by any single president but by the collective political maturity of its people.

The ultimate meaning of independence is not the absence of foreign rule. It is the presence of national purpose.

And that purpose remains unfinished.