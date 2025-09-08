The UDP flagbearer contest – Why Dr Lamin J Darbo is the right choice

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Jammeh

As the race for the United Democratic Party (UDP) flagbearer heats up, anticipation is growing within The Gambia’s political landscape. The UDP, The Gambia’s largest opposition party, faces a historic moment – choosing a leader capable of uniting the party, inspiring the electorate, and ultimately defeating incumbent President Adama Barrow and his National People’s Party (NPP) in the 2026 presidential polls. Among the contenders, one name stands out: Dr Lamin J Darbo, a seasoned Human Rights and Constitutional lawyer whose credentials and integrity offer a clear path to transformative leadership.

The stakes in 2026: Beyond politics

The 2026 election is not just another political contest; it is a defining moment for The Gambia. After decades of authoritarian rule, followed by a transitional government that has struggled to deliver on promises of reform, Gambians remain hungry for accountability, strong institutions, and respect for the rule of law. Unfortunately, political corruption, weak governance structures, and the erosion of public trust continue to hinder national progress.

For the UDP, this is a chance to prove it is not just the biggest opposition party but also the most credible alternative to the status quo. However, credibility will depend on the flagbearer the party chooses. The candidate must be more than a politician; they must be a statesman – someone who combines vision, competence, and character. In Dr. Lamin J. Darbo, the UDP has such a candidate.

Who is Dr Lamin J Darbo?

Dr Darbo is no ordinary aspirant. A highly respected barrister with extensive training in the USA and the UK, he brings a rare combination of intellectual rigor, legal expertise, and an unwavering commitment to justice. For decades, Dr. Darbo has been at the forefront of defending human rights and upholding constitutional principles and rule of law. His work is not about political expediency; it is rooted in a deep belief in democratic governance and the dignity of every Gambian citizen.

Unlike career politicians who often prioritise personal ambition over public service, Dr. Darbo’s record speaks to a life dedicated to advicating for systems that work – not just for the powerful, but for everyone. He represents a refreshing departure from the politics of patronage and empty promises that have long plagued the country.

Why Dr Darbo Is the Best Choice for UDP?

Institutional building and rule of law

The Gambia’s biggest challenge remains the weakness of its institutions. From the judiciary to anti-corruption bodies, most governance structures lack the independence and capacity to function effectively. Dr. Darbo’s background in constitutional law makes him uniquely qualified to lead institutional reforms that will strengthen democracy and uphold accountability.

Integrity and transparency

In a political climate where corruption scandals are common, credibility matters. Dr. Darbo has built a reputation as a man of integrity, committed to transparency and good governance. His leadership would send a powerful message that politics can be ethical and that public office is a trust – not an opportunity for self-enrichment.

Vision for national unity

The UDP needs a candidate who can rise above factionalism and unite not only the party but also the nation. Dr Darbo’s non-partisan approach to public discourse and his emphasis on principles over politics make him the ideal unifier in a country often divided along ethnic and political lines.

International respect and partnerships

In today’s interconnected world, The Gambia needs a leader who commands respect on the global stage. Dr Darbo’s international training and professional network position him to attract foreign investment, strengthen diplomatic relations, and secure development partnerships – all crucial for the country’s economic recovery.

UDP’s responsibility: Choosing leadership over loyalty

The UDP is at a crossroads. It can either succumb to internal politics and select a candidate based on loyalty or regional considerations, or it can rise to the occasion and choose the most competent and visionary leader. The party owes it to its supporters – and to the nation – to prioritise merit over favouritism. Dr Darbo represents that merit.

By selecting him as flagbearer, the UDP would demonstrate its commitment to genuine change, restoring hope to millions of Gambians who yearn for a government that truly serves the people.

Looking ahead: 2026 and beyond

If the UDP truly intends to unseat the NPP in 2026, it needs more than numbers; it needs a compelling candidate who embodies the values of justice, accountability, and progress. Dr. Lamin J. Darbo is that candidate. His candidacy is not just about winning an election; it is about laying the foundation for a Gambia where democracy works, institutions are strong, and the rights of every citizen are protected.

The choice before the UDP is clear: embrace a future of hope and reform with Dr. Darbo, or risk perpetuating the politics of mediocrity that has held the nation back. For the sake of The Gambia, the time for bold leadership is now.

About J Darbo

Dr Lamin J Darbo is a distinguished Human Rights and Constitutional lawyer with decades of experience in legal advocacy, governance, and institutional reform. He obtained advanced legal training in the United States and the United Kingdom, earning recognition as one of The Gambia’s foremost constitutional law experts.

Throughout his career, Dr Darbo has championed rule of law, democratic governance, and human rights protections, both in The Gambia and internationally. He has written extensively on constitutionalism, transparency, and good governance, establishing himself as a leading voice in the fight for accountable leadership in The Gambia and Africa as a whole.

Known for his integrity, intellectual depth, and unwavering principles, Dr. Darbo brings a refreshing alternative to the politics of patronage and opportunism. His vision is rooted in building strong institutions, ensuring justice for all, and creating a government that serves the people – not personal interests.