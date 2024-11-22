The United Democratic Party and insights from the Democratic Party’s recent defeat in the USA

- Advertisement -

By Lamin N Sanyang

The recent electoral setbacks of the Democratic Party in the United States offer crucial lessons for the United Democratic Party (UDP) in The Gambia. Both parties share parallels in their grassroots appeal, emphasizing issues that resonate with marginalized and low-income populations. However, the recent shifting internal dynamics and evolving leadership priorities threaten to undermine their foundational identities. If the UDP fails to address these challenges, it risks alienating its base and losing relevance among the majority of Gambians who initially supported the party for its alignment with their socio-economic struggles.

The UDP has historically positioned itself as the party of the people—cutting across tribal lines and uniting Gambians under the banner of justice, equality, and socio-economic progress. Much like the Democrats in the U.S., the UDP gained unwavering grassroots support, despite the brutal treatment the top brass and militants of the party received under Yahya Jammeh, by addressing issues relevant to the daily lives of ordinary citizens, particularly those from low-income and rural backgrounds.

This connection has been a cornerstone of the UDP’s success. The party’s commitment to representing the concerns of Gambians marginalized under years of corruption and systemic injustice that characterised the rein of Yahya Jammeh made it a symbol of hope, which translated into massive supports it received in the subsequent elections. This identity resonated with farmers, laborers, and rural communities who sought a political voice that truly represented them.

However, a significant challenge has emerged within the UDP and this is represented in the increasing dominance of individuals from privileged backgrounds in key leadership positions. These individuals, often the children of those who benefited from or contributed to The Gambia’s historical inequalities, now play an influential role in shaping the party’s policies, strategies and messaging.

This shift mirrors concerns within the Democratic Party, where the national executive membership of the party is congested with people who not only have strong connections to corporate interests and privileged backgrounds, but whose readiness to sacrifice for the party and its economically underprivileged militants stops at assuming influential position within the party and in any future UDP led-government. This new trend, which is at odd with the expensive spirits and the zeal of the founding fathers many of who lost their properties, families, jobs and status for the survival of the party, have diluted the party’s commitment to working-class issues.

For the UDP, the rise of such privileged-background figures has resulted in:

1. A shift in priorities: Party executives and aspiring leaders increasingly focus on highlighting personal achievements and bureaucratic successes rather than tackling the systemic corruption and injustice that resonate with their grassroots base.

2. Narrative disconnection: Many UDP supporters now echo these leadership narratives, which often fail to address the pressing socio-economic concerns of rural and low-income Gambians. This disconnect risks alienating the party’s traditional base amid the obsession of the party with active reactions to the messes of the Barrow’s government, while offering blurred alternatives that could not match the rising expectations of the average Gambians.

3. Identity erosion: The UDP’s identity as the party of the poor and marginalized is at risk of being overshadowed by an image of elitism and privilege, which resonates poorly with its grassroots supporters.

The occupation of influential party positions by individuals with stable economic backgrounds and disconnected from grassroots realities creates a fundamental problem. It limits the party’s ability to address issues relevant to its base, such as poverty, systemic corruption, rural development, and tribal unity. Instead, the party’s leadership narrative often reflects concerns that are secondary—or entirely irrelevant—to ordinary Gambians.

This identity shift risks creating a divide within the party. While it may attract new members seeking political influence, it alienates the core supporters who made the UDP a formidable force in Gambian politics. This mirrors the Democrats’ challenges in the U.S., where a failure to remain authentic to their progressive roots has cost them support among working-class and minority voters.

For the UDP to remain a viable political force in The Gambia, it must reaffirm its commitment to the principles that built its grassroots support. The party must prioritize issues that matter most to ordinary Gambians—addressing corruption, creating economic opportunities, and ensuring justice and equity for marginalized groups. Furthermore, leadership roles should reflect the party’s base, ensuring that individuals with lived experiences of poverty and injustice are given a voice in decision-making processes. This will restore the party’s authenticity and credibility. Additionally, the UDP must refocus its messaging to resonate with rural and low-income populations. Highlighting achievements in office is important, but it must be secondary to a bold vision for systemic change that addresses the root causes of inequality in The Gambia. Finally, the party must ensure that its leadership does not become dominated by those disconnected from the realities of its base. Diversity of background and experience within the leadership is essential for maintaining the party’s identity and relevance.

Conclusion

The UDP stands at a critical juncture. Its success has always depended on its ability to represent the concerns of ordinary Gambians across all tribes and socio-economic backgrounds. However, the increasing dominance of individuals from privileged backgrounds threatens to erode this identity, just as similar dynamics have affected the Democratic Party in the U.S.

Unless the UDP reaffirms its commitment to its grassroots cause and resists the pull of elitism, it risks losing its base among rural and low-income Gambians. By remaining authentic to its origins and addressing the systemic issues facing the majority of Gambians, the UDP can retain its relevance and continue to be a voice for the marginalized.