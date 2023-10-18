TOLDO EXCITED ABOUT TOUGH AFCON DRAW

- Advertisement -

Gambia international goal keeper Modou Jobe (Toldo) has said though The Gambia has found herself in a tough draw, it is also exciting to be in the same group with one of the best teams in the world.

The Gambia is drawn against champions Senegal, Cameroon and Guinea in Group C considered by many to be the group of death for the Afcon 2023 holding in the Ivory Coast in January.

Speaking to Gambian Sports News, Jobe said: “We all know Senegal is currently the best in Africa, and facing them is going to be a great opportunity for us because we aim to make history and if you want to be the best, you first have to beat the champions. We are ready to make history; to fight, and to defend our country. We are not afraid of big names. We are more determined than ever before, and by the grace of God, we will show the world what we are capable of”.

The keeper, one of the longest serving in the country’s recent history, however added that they respect the two football powerhouses in the group, but we are not scared of any of them’.

He said for years, many Gambians have been waiting for this moment to play Senegal and now it’s here. “I’m sure it will be incredibly exciting to play against some of the best countries and then go on to write history in Ivory Coast,” Jobe said.