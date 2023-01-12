Touma Njai listed among 100 most reputable Africans

By Tabora Bojang

The National Assembly member for Banjul South has been nominated in the list of 100 Most Reputable Africans of 2023, published by Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation firm.

The 100 Most Reputable Africans list is an annual compilation of the continent’s most respected and admired individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and have built a strong reputation towards improving the lives of others.

Fatoumatta Njai, Touma, known for her human rights and advocacy efforts on women and girls’ empowerment, is recognised as one of the foremost figures making positive impacts in Africa and worldwide.

The list also includes prominent individuals such as William Ruto, president of Kenya and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi among other prominent figures in governance, education, business and entertainment.

Reacting to the recognition, Touma, who is also the chairperson of the National Assembly Select Committee on Gender, Children and Social Welfare and a member of the Ecowas Parliament, told the parliamentary news page that the award is a demonstration of her impact in representation particularly in gender advocacy.

“What we are doing is creating hope and impact. We need more quality representation than just quantity,” the Banjul South NAM said.

Touma is among a few other NAMs to retain their parliamentary seats following the April 2022 parliamentary polls which saw her contest on an independent ticket amid a squabble with her former Peoples Progressive Party, which supports President Adama Barrow.