Press release – Ministry of Tourism

The 2021-2022 tourist season begins today, Friday 22nd October 2021 with 19 chartered flights expected to land at the Banjul International Airport weekly. The first to arrive direct from London Gatwick, Gambia Experience, will operate twice weekly flights with Titan Airways.

TAP Portugal operating three flights a week will make its maiden flight on 30th October 2021 while Corendon from Holland begins on 3rd November. TUI-UK operating four flights a week will commence on 5th and 7th November respectively whereas TUI-Belgium and TUI-Holland both with two flights a week will commence their maiden flights in December 2021.

Vueling from Spain and Rainbow Tours from Poland operating two and one flight a week respectively will also begin operation in December.

All visitors with proof of being fully vaccinated shall with effect from 1st October 2021 be allowed to enter The Gambia without a PCR test certificate; they shall not be subjected to a rapid test or be quarantined upon arrival.

In addition to the above, there are also eight scheduled flights bringing tourists and regular guests into the country. They are Air France, Air Peace, Asky, Air Senegal, Trans Air, Royal Air Maroc, Turkish Airlines and Brussels Airlines with six flights a week.