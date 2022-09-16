27.2 C
Gambia News

Transport Union calls off strike

By Aisha Tamba

The GambiaTransport Union has now called off the industrial action embarked upon by the Union on 12th September 2022.

The Union yesterday announced that the decision has been reached upon intervention by various institutions and individuals; Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Supreme Islamic Council National, Human Rights Commission, TANGO, Gambia Press Union, Peace Ambassadors, and individuals in and outside the country.

“Our decision is prompted by the concerns brought forward by these key stakeholders, the fact that the strike action continues to adversely impact the lives and livelihoods of the public, particularly our precious customers, and because the transport sector plays a significant role in the socio-economic development of the country.

Today, on the 15th of September 2022 we were able to reach a common ground with the government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Transport Works and Infrastructure. A communiqué has been signed to show the commitment of all parties to ensuring a win-win for all.

We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere apology to our esteemed customers for the challenges they underwent over these past few days.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to assure all drivers that their welfare is the priority of the Union,” GTU said.

