Transport Union steps in to avoid traffic chaos during OIC summit

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Transport Union has joined the national call for orderliness during the upcoming OIC summit by urging drivers to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and keep a free flow of traffic.

In a statement released yesterday, the GTU said traffic forecasts and analyses indicate a projected increase in the volume of vehicles and overall traffic flow during the summit.

- Advertisement -

“Consequently, the GTU urges drivers to exhibit heightened professionalism, exercise caution, and cooperate with security directives, including any necessary diversions implemented during the event,” the statement said.

The GTU said it is important for drivers to observe road safety standards and maintain the country’s esteemed reputation as the Smiling Coast of Africa.

“We urge all our members to continue demonstrating exemplary hospitality and to serve as ambassadors, reflecting positively on the nation’s image,” the GTU said.

- Advertisement -

The union congratulated President Adama Barrow, the government and the Gambian people for the honor to host such an important global event.