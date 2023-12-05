Trust Bank donates medical items worth over D450,000 to Tanka-Tanka, Bundung Hospital

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Trust Bank Gambia has donated medical items worth over D250,000 to Tanka-Tanka Psychiatric Hospital, complementing government’s efforts and transforming the lives of people with mental health problems in the country.

Njilan Senghore, managing director of Trust Bank, said Tanka Tanka plays a vital role in providing a haven for those in need and a sanctuary where individuals battling mental illnesses can find refuge, receive proper care, and embark on their journey toward healing and recovery.

“This hospital serves as a beacon of hope, ensuring that no one faces their struggles alone and that support is readily available and as a leading bank in the Gambia giving back to the communities where we operate and ensuring the sustainability of our health, social, economic and ecological environments are integral to our overall business strategy. We aim to ‘give back’ in a structured and sustainable manner that ensures the greatest positive impact on the beneficiaries. To achieve this, we carry out a need gap analysis with targeted hospitals to be able to accurately measure areas where our support is most needed. This enables us to deliver support that is relevant and impactful to the hospitals,” MD Senghore said.

She added that the donation is an investment in humanity representing the belief that every person’s mental well-being matters and that together, we can make a lasting impact.

Bakary Camara, the Matron of Tanka-Tanka Psychiatric Hospital, thanked the bank for the gesture.

He called on other institutions to emulate Trust Bank. The Bank proceeded to Bundung Maternal Hospital where it also donated items worth over D200.000.