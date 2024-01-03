Trust Bank is leading donor to Afcon 2023 preparations

- Advertisement -

Trust Bank Gambia Ltd remains the institution with the single largest donation to The Gambia’s preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations holding in Ivory Coast in two weeks’ time.

On Friday, the bank splashed D2.5 million to the national coordinating committee tasked to raise a whopping D388 million.

At a short presentation ceremony, Trust Bank Managing Director Njilan Senghore in a surprisingly knowledgeable football language, said the players are making sacrifices for the Gambia and called for both financial and emotional backing from the public.

“The boys are going to sacrifice everything for the Gambia and what remains is for us as a nation to rally behind them and give them the kind of support that will validate what they are doing. We need to support them financially and emotionally, and we need to be there in our numbers. In addition to this donation, we are sending two of our staff to Ivory Coast. We are also providing GRTS with support so that for the rest of us who cannot go, we can watch on national television,” she said.

Senghore reminded the gathering about the bank’s involvement in other philanthropic activities in many critical sectors in the country and encouraged everyone to join the bank and the government in collective efforts to support the national team.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and member of the NCC Musa Mbye, expressed gratitude to Trust Bank for its significant contribution, encouraging other corporate entities to follow suit.

Juldeh Ceesay, the Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, also represented in the NCC, thanked Trust Bank for their gesture and called on other corporate bodies to emulate their example. She acknowledged the crucial role of collaboration between the government and corporate partners in the success of events like AFCON.

Musa Sise, the chairperson of the Media and Publicity Committee of the NCC, expressed delight with the lead taken by Trust Bank and urged all Gambian institutions to follow.