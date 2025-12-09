Trust Bank starts annual medical donations with D450K of items to Bundung Maternity, Tanka-Tanka

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Trust Bank yesterday began its annual donations and tour of The Gambia’s medical facilities, handing over D450,000 worth of life-saving medical and related items to Tanka-Tanka Psychiatric Hospital and Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital (BMCHH) .

The donated items are both consumables and health care and facility improvements materials, which were bought for the beneficiary facilities following a needs assessment exercise. This benevolence forms part of the many interventions carried out by the Bank as its social corporate responsibility.

Speaking at Tanka-Tanka, Alex Alasan Gomez, Head of Marketing and Business Development at Trust Bank, said they are incredibly proud to continue their partnership with the hospital, a partnership that has spanned for years and has touched the lives of so many individuals in need of care and support.

He thanked Babucarr Ceesay, the Matron of the hospital and his team for their dedication, saying that their commitment to providing care, comfort, and dignity to those suffering from mental health illnesses is truly commendable.

“This year, we are pleased to contribute a total of D250,000 to support the vital work being done here. We have worked closely with your team to identify the most pressing needs, ensuring that this donation is meaningful and impactful. We trust that this contribution will aid in making your work easier and more effective,” Gomez told the hospital matron.

At Bundung Maternity Hospital, Amie Kolleh Secka, Head of Sales at Trust Bank, said the issue of maternal mortality remains a critical challenge globally, and here in The Gambia, access to quality maternal healthcare is paramount. ”However, with institutions like Bundung Maternal Hospital and your unwavering dedication to providing comprehensive maternal care, “we are making strides toward reducing maternal mortality and improving outcomes for women in our society.” she told the staff.

She added that Trust Bank is fully aware of the challenges that health facilities, particularly maternal hospitals, face when it comes to resources and that is why, over the past few years, the Bank worked closely with the hospital management to understand their specific needs. “We believe that giving should not just be a gesture, but a meaningful contribution to the hospital’s most urgent priorities. For this reason, we are pleased to announce that the donation this year amounts to D200,000,” she said

She explained that this donation went towards the purchase of the items that the hospital specifically requested to enhance the care provided to women during their most critical moment

She also thanked Dr Mamady Cham and his dedicated team of healthcare professionals for their tireless efforts in advancing women’s health. “

Dr Mamady Cham, CEO of Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital (BMCHH), Bubacarr Camara, the Matron of Tanka Tanka Psychiatrist Hospital, both thanked Trust Bank for this timely donation.

The Trust Bank team will today proceed to Kanifing General Hospital and EFSTH Dialysis Unit and other major hospitals where similar presentations will be conducted.