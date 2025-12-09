Int’l Women Power Conference 2025 lights up Gambia

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, November 27, 2025, the magnificent Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, played host to one of the most influential gatherings on the African continent—the International Women Power Conference (IWPC) 2025. The venue radiated with colour, prestige, and purpose as distinguished leaders, dignitaries, and women of global impact converged to celebrate excellence, leadership, and the power of women across the world.

The event enjoyed the esteemed presence of Her Excellency, First Lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, who led a powerful delegation of national icons including the Second Lady, wives of Ministers, senior government officials, and the former Vice President of The Gambia. Their presence underscored the nation’s strong commitment to advancing women’s empowerment and leadership.

Providing dynamic leadership for the conference was Ambassador Zainab Darboe Musa Jammeh, the IWPC Africa Chairperson, whose vision and coordination were instrumental in bringing the event to life. Her dedication was evident throughout the conference, earning admiration from delegates across Africa and the world.

The event also featured Amb. Dr. Chris Oko Odey, the IWPC Global President, who delivered a powerful presidential address. His message emphasised collaboration, the uplifting of women, and the strategic role of African women in global development.

A major highlight of the day was the Keynote Address delivered by Lady Adaora Chukwudozie, Chairman of Keystone Bank Limited. Her address captivated the entire hall as she spoke passionately on financial inclusion, innovative leadership, and the importance of empowering women to lead in business, governance, and community transformation. Her keynote resonated deeply with the audience and set a strong intellectual tone for the conference.

The glamour and cultural richness of the event were amplified by the presence of King Tonto Dikeh, the celebrated humanitarian and public figure, who added both star power and advocacy strength to the gathering.

Delegates and women leaders arrived from across Africa—including Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Senegal, South Africa—as well as representatives from Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Their participation made the 2025 edition one of the most globally diverse IWPC gatherings ever recorded.

The overwhelming success of the conference was supported by distinguished partners, including Air Peace, Africell, GamGo, and Global Properties, whose contributions ensured a world-class experience for all attendees.

By the end of the day, it was clear that IWPC 2025 in The Gambia had set a new benchmark in women’s leadership events. It was more than a conference—it was a global statement of unity, empowerment, and the unstoppable strength of women working together.

The legacy of this unforgettable gathering continues to inspire, setting the stage for even greater achievements in the years to come.