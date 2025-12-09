Gambian judiciary mourns sudden death of magistrate Fofana

- Advertisement -

The Office of the Chief Justice has announced the sudden passing of His Worship Magistrate Musa M Fofana, who was assigned to the North Bank Region and Central River Region North Jurisdiction.

Magistrate Fofana died on Sunday, 7 December 2025, at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.

In a brief statement released this afternoon, the Office of His Lordship the Honourable Chief Justice Hassan B Jallow, CRG, expressed deep regret over the loss and extended formal condolences to His Excellency President Adama Barrow and members of the Cabinet, the Solicitor General and Legal Secretary, the President of the Gambia Bar Association, and the entire legal profession.

The statement, signed by the Judicial Secretary, has not provided further details about the cause of death.

Magistrate Fofana’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the legal community and beyond, with many remembering him as a dedicated public servant committed to administering justice in the hard-to-reach regions of the country.