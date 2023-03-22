UDP Banjul announces no nominations fanfare

In a rare gesture, politicians from the opposition United Democratic Party in Banjul, led by Mayor Rohey Lowe, said they will not put on any fanfare at their nominations tomorrow in respect of the on-going Christian Lent, and the Muslim Ramadan, expected to start tomorrow.

The UDP is scheduled to file nominations for councillors across the country tomorrow and with its biggest rival NPP putting on a noisy atmosphere on Monday, many expect UDP to attempt to outdo them in a show of strength tomorrow.

However a statement from the party’s Banjul bureau said in a rather subdued mood: ”The UDP Banjul branch under the stewardship of Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe wishes to inform the general public that the nomination of their councilors will be organised in a low key event in observance of Lent and Ramadan. Any inconveniences caused by this change of approach is highly regretted. We take this opportunity to thank everyone for the good wishes and to remind all to come out in their numbers and vote for our councilors on the day of the elections which will be 15 April. We wish all a very pleasant Easter and Ramadan in advance”.

A UDP top official in Banjul contacted for details said: “The decision is to be sensitive and respectful to our religions. We are in a very respectful holy period for both Muslims and Christians and so it is not our wish to go out engaging in drumming and dancing. We are going to the nominations with a few people accompanying our candidates. We want all our supporters to stay away and respect the mood of the citizens of the country.”