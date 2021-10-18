31.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, October 18, 2021
type here...
News

UDP clarifies Darboe’s Sarahule comment

UDP clarifies Darboe's Sarahule comment

45

By Omar Bah

The UDP has clarified the comments made by its leader Ousainu Darboe which caused anger among the Sarahule tribe.

Mr Darboe accused the Sarahules of attempting to turn President Barrow and his National People’s Party into a Sarahule “property” despite not voting for him in 2016.

But a statement issued by Karamo Njie, the a UDP regional spokesman clarified: “I want to make it abundantly clear that Darboe’s statements were not meant to cause any malice or contempt against the Sarahule tribe.

“As a matter of fact he was only expressing his discontent with a few individuals from the Sarahule community who turned their back on President Barrow during 2016 presidential elections but now want to take ownership of him,” the statement added.

The party said its leader would not spite the Sarahule tribe when its upper river regional chairman Famara Jabbi is a highly respected figure within the Sarahule community.

“So his statement was distorted and blown out of proportion just to annoy the Sarahule community. In fact, at the time of making that statement, there were thousands of Sarahule people in the crowd but they were never upset about it, because they had understood what he meant in his statement,” the party said.

Previous articleGov’t commits extra D150 million for victims reparations
Next articleA battle for APRC’s soul
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

Commonwealth Games: Queen’s baton arrives in Banjul today

Like the Olympic Torch, which travels with its flame around the world before each summer games, the Queen's baton for next year's commonwealth games...

BARROW TO PRESENT D1M TO ROAD TO CAMEROON

Gov’t provides reintegration support to both deportees, returnees

Gov’t puts in mechanism for coordinating assistance to migrants

GANU LEADER SPEAKS ON ALLIANCE WITH ‘APRC’

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions