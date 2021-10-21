UDP comfortable, but open to alliance – Darboe

By Amadou Jadama on tour

The leader of the opposition United Democratic Party has said that even though the UDP believes it is “very confortable” going to the election alone, the party will not however reject any alliance that is reasonable.

Speaking to The Standard on the sidelines of a meeting in LRR, Ousainu Darboe said: “We do not reject any offer of alliance and we are open to work with any party if it is reasonable.”

However, Mr Darboe went on: “We believe that we are very comfortable, and that Gambians have a lot of confidence and trust in the party which we are sure will be translated into votes on the 4th of December.”

He further explained that the composition of the UDP and its 5-point plan provides enough reasons for Gambians to trust the party with the country’s destiny. “Anybody who doesn’t vote for us, simply just doesn’t like the UDP because our policy content is driven from and by valid points and we have mature and competent personnel to inspire efficient leadership,” the veteran politician said.

He tasked his supporters to work hard and target a minimum of 55 percent of the votes and avoid provocation and causing violence.

The UDP leader further posited that “the massive turnouts” are clear indications of how effective their mobilisation is at the grassroots level.

He said he would not “waste his time to respond to irresponsible and silly remarks” suggesting that he may not be qualified to contest the December 4th election.

Asked to comment on rumours that some lawyers are planning to file a case against his candidacy, Darboe, said he “doesn’t react to irresponsible, silly and stupid statements,” and refused to entertain any further questions on the matter.

Meanwhile, Mr Darboe and his entourage are expected to return to the Kombos this evening.