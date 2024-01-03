UDP moves closer to appointing new campaign manager

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The central committee of the opposition United Democratic Party will decide on the appointment of a new campaign manager in the coming weeks following the resignation and defection to NPP of Momodou Sabally.

Speaking to The Standard yesterday, UDP senior administrative secretary and National Assembly Member for Brikama North Alagie S Darboe, said a new campaign manager will be recommended by the executive committee but he or she will need to be confirmed by the central committee.

“The matter would be tabled at the next executive meeting where a replacement would be recommended but the central committee is the body that will do the replacement and until then, the deputy campaign manager [Baboucarr Jammeh] is acting as the campaign manager,” Alagie Darboe said.

However, according to him, if the executive on the other hand feels like upholding that acting capacity they can do so, and if they also want to recommend somebody else to be acting until the central committee acts, they can equally do so.

Asked if the central committee can make decisions without the congress, he said, decisions can be taken by the central committee without the congress. “It is the second highest body in the party and in the absence of congress, the central committee can take decisions”.