The opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) yesterday nominated 102 councillors across the country, the highest so far. The party’s campaign manager Momodou Sabally told The Standard yesterday evening that morals are high among their supporters that they will sweep the polls next month.

“The turnout today in KM, West Coast and the rest of the country is more befitting of a presidential election. UDP is back on its feet and we are walking on water. I am overwhelmed,” Sabally said.