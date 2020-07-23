UDP’s petition against IEC to be heard in court today

- Advertisement -

The High Court in Banjul will this afternoon hear the case involving the United Democratic Party and the Independent Electoral Commission. The case will be presided over by Justice H.C Roche, a Court of Appeal Judge. The UDP last week filed a writ of mandamus, seeking the court to compel the Independent Electoral Commission to organise a by-election for the Brikama Area Council chairmanship which UDP is contending is vacant following the expulsion of the sitting chairman from his party, in accordance with the Local Government Act 2002.