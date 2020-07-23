31 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, July 23, 2020
type here...
News

UDP’s petition against IEC to be heard in court today

672
njie
- Advertisement -

The High Court in Banjul will this afternoon hear the case involving the United Democratic Party and the Independent Electoral Commission. The case will be presided over by Justice H.C Roche, a Court of Appeal Judge. The UDP last week filed a writ of mandamus, seeking the court to compel the Independent Electoral Commission to organise a by-election for the Brikama Area Council chairmanship which UDP is contending is vacant following the expulsion of the sitting chairman from his party, in accordance with the Local Government Act 2002.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKandeh downplays NPP/APRC alliance talks
Next articleGambia records 34 Covid-19 cases in 2 days
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

BARROW EULOGISES BIRI WITH HIGHEST NATIONAL AWARD

By Lamin Cham President Adama Barrow has described legendary Gambian footballer Biri as a great son and icon of the land who had left behind...
Read more
News

Gambia records 34 Covid-19 cases in 2 days

Having registered a record 20 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, The Gambia continues to see a surge with 14 new ones yesterday. The country now has...
Read more
News

Kandeh downplays NPP/APRC alliance talks

By Momodou Darboe The leader of the Gambia Democratic Congress has said if there are any talks of an alliance between President Barrow's NPP and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

Biri Coffin

BARROW EULOGISES BIRI WITH HIGHEST NATIONAL AWARD

By Lamin Cham President Adama Barrow has described legendary Gambian footballer Biri as a great son and icon of the land who had left behind...
corona

Gambia records 34 Covid-19 cases in 2 days

njie

UDP’s petition against IEC to be heard in court today

Mama kandeh

Kandeh downplays NPP/APRC alliance talks

mambury

Assembly approves over D2.6 billion for gov’t

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions