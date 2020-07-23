31 C
City of Banjul
Gambia records 34 Covid-19 cases in 2 days

Having registered a record 20 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, The Gambia continues to see a surge with 14 new ones yesterday.
The country now has 146 confirmed cases with 78 active cases.
According to the health ministry, 85% of the new cases had no recent travel history and no known contact with an imported Covid-19 patient, stressing the existence of community transmission.

All the new cases are staff of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital and Medicare Clinic, except one, a retired civil servant who returned from Morocco.
Ten new persons were newly taken into quarantine, making it 632 people with 7 probable cases.

