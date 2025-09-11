UDP’s reconciliation bid and its national implications

- Advertisement -

The fallout between the United Democratic Party (UDP) and its former campaign manager, Mr Talib Ahmed Bensouda, has drawn significant attention in recent weeks, raising questions about unity, leadership, and the party’s future. In this context, the statement from the UDP’s secretary for external affairs that a meeting will be organised to reconcile feuding members is an important development. The implications go beyond the party itself; they touch on the health of Gambian politics and democracy more broadly.

For years, the UDP has been one of the most prominent political actors in the country. Internal rifts at such a level can weaken the party’s ability to project itself as a stable and reliable choice for the electorate. Efforts at reconciliation, therefore, are not only about mending fences between personalities but about restoring confidence in the party’s internal cohesion.

By prioritising dialogue over division, the UDP is showing recognition that lasting success in politics depends on collective strength rather than individual ambitions. This is a commendable step. It must be done in a spirit of sincerity and integrity.

What will matter most is whether this reconciliation effort is genuine. A meeting alone cannot resolve deep-seated grievances. Constructive engagement, willingness to listen, and a shared commitment to the party’s long-term goals are essential if unity is to be achieved.

If done sincerely, the process could set a valuable precedent in Gambian politics, where disputes often lead to lasting splits. Showing that disagreements can be managed through dialogue would be a powerful message not only to party members but to the wider society.

At the national level, the timing of this reconciliation attempt is significant. The Gambia is preparing for another election cycle, and voters will be watching closely how political parties conduct themselves. A fractured opposition does not serve the democratic process, as it leaves citizens with fewer credible choices and weakens accountability. Conversely, a reconciled and stronger UDP could contribute to a more competitive political environment, which is essential for democratic growth.

In the end, the UDP’s initiative to bring its members together is more than just an internal adjustment. It is a chance to demonstrate political maturity and to strengthen public trust in dialogue as a way of resolving conflicts. If successful, it could benefit not only the party but also the country’s broader democratic culture.

The whole country is watching to see how this will take place and if the party members will unite for the greater good.