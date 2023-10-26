UN signs UNSDCF 2024-2028

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The United Nations together with the government of the Gambia on Tuesday signed the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) at an event held at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre.

The signing also coincided with this year’s commemoration of the UN Day, which is globally celebrated on 24 October each year.

This framework, which is formulated through a highly participatory process, will cover the period 2024-2028 and will serve as a critical tool to advance their attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals, other global and regional agendas as well as our national development priorities.

Dr. Mamadou Tangara, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said: “The United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework signed today outlines the areas with the United Nation has comparative advantage in supporting the Gambia in the coming five years. It’s also outlines the technical assistance that the UN family will be providing to the Gambia and the Gambian population during the period 2024- 2028 the document is mutually agreed between the government of the Gambia and the United Nations through the office of the United Nations resident coordinator”.

“The United Nations Sustainable Development Corporation is a clever way that outlines the relations between the government of the Gambia for the next five years.”

Saraphine Wakana, the UN Resident Coordinator, said the framework makes a significant milestone in their collective commitment to a brighter and more sustainable future.

“We are here not merely as representatives of various organizations, but as stewards of our shared destiny. The challenges we face are formidable, the pressing environmental crises that threaten our planet and the ongoing struggle for social equality. And inclusive governance. Yet, it is precisely these challenges that ignite our determination to effect positive change.”

She added that to achieve the objective of the Cooperation Framework, we have made a great effort to mainstream the concept of ‘Leaving No One behind’, human rights and gender equality considerations throughout the framework, from its vision and theory of change, through outcomes and indicators, to commitments to track and report on progress.

“Our commitment to the Cooperation Framework is deeply rooted in the country’s national priorities, particularly the green and recovery-focused National Development Plan. This alignment is not just a strategic choice but a testament to our dedication to harmonize our efforts with the country’s pursuit of sustainable development”.

The Sustainable Development Goals are a global call to action to end poverty, protect the environment and climate and ensure that people everywhere can enjoy peace and prosperity on which the UN is cooperating with the Gambia government.

The mission of the Cooperation Framework is to ensure that by 2030, there is an inclusive, resilient and prosperous Gambia where all people live a dignified life and enjoy equitable access to quality services, while ensuring environmental sustainability and consolidating gains in human rights.