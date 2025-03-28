Unite against third term

- Advertisement -

By Jaingol*

In 2026, The Gambia will face a pivotal moment in its democratic journey as it conducts its presidential elections. President Adama Barrow has declared his intention to contest, and it is critical that the opposition come together to present a united front. The potential for a third term for Barrow, or even the divisiveness caused by a fragmented opposition, poses grave risk to the nation’s democratic development and future stability.

Consolidation of power and risk of authoritarianism

A third term for any leader in a democracy, especially in a young democracy like The Gambia, represents a dangerous concentration of power. One of the foundational principles of democracy is the regular, peaceful transfer of power. The Gambia, having only emerged from the shadow of a long, authoritarian regime under Yahya Jammeh, cannot afford to go down the path of entrenching a leader in power for prolonged periods. A third term for Barrow risks undermining the very essence of democratic principles. The temptation to remain in power could foster authoritarian tendencies, suppress dissent, and limit the freedoms that Gambians fought so hard to secure. A democratic process should always allow for competition, alternative viewpoints, and the peaceful transfer of power.

A third term would set a dangerous precedent for future leaders, encouraging self-perpetuation and the idea that power belongs to a single individual or group. This undermines the ideals of democracy, where leadership should be about serving the people, not about securing an indefinite tenure. The historical context of The Gambia, having endured Jammeh’s 22-year autocracy, should be a sobering reminder of the destructive effects of a leader staying in power for too long. If Barrow were to contest a third term and win, it would send the message that democratic norms, such as term limits and the peaceful rotation of power, are not sacred principles. This sets a trajectory toward political instability and a lack of accountability.

Since his election in 2016, President Barrow has positioned himself as a reformer who would bring change after the Jammeh era. However, staying in power longer than necessary undermines the spirit of national reconciliation. It is in the national interest for The Gambia to continue moving forward with an open and competitive political environment. A third term, particularly if contested in a divisive election, could create more political fragmentation and fuel tensions in an already fragile post-Jammeh society.

The case for a unified opposition

The Gambia’s democracy is still in its infancy. A fragmented opposition weakens the collective ability to challenge the incumbent effectively. If multiple opposition candidates run, they risk splitting the vote and inadvertently handing Barrow an easy victory. This is not just a matter of electoral strategy — it is about ensuring that the people’s will is truly reflected in the outcome of the election. A divided opposition reduces the chances of unseating a sitting president, especially one with access to state resources, power, and influence. A united opposition would create a single, strong, and clear alternative that could galvanise voters who seek real change and challenge the incumbent.

Democracy thrives when there is room for multiple voices, but it is essential to recognise the strategic importance of coalition-building in a small nation like The Gambia. In 2016, opposition parties came together and presented a unified front against Jammeh’s regime. That unity led to the success of the coalition, resulting in a historic change in leadership. Similarly, the 2026 election presents an opportunity for the opposition to build a similar coalition — one that prioritises the national interest over individual political ambitions. By uniting around a single candidate, the opposition can present a credible and strong alternative to Barrow’s government. This is especially crucial given the political context, where the Gambian public may be yearning for a change of leadership, but may also feel disillusioned by fragmentation within the opposition.

In the years leading up to the 2016 elections, the Gambian opposition was deeply fragmented, which allowed Yahya Jammeh to stay in power for over two decades. If the opposition does not come together and offers multiple candidates, the risk of a similar scenario — where a popular incumbent is given an easy path to victory — becomes a reality. By uniting around one candidate, the opposition can present a legitimate challenge to Barrow and avoid any risks associated with splitting the vote. Unity would also help build momentum, not just in terms of votes but in terms of galvanising the public

The Gambia’s democratic system is still fragile, and there is a risk that the electorate may lose confidence in the system if they see divisions and power struggles within the opposition. A unified opposition would inspire hope among citizens that democracy can work and that the country is on a path of reform, not regression. It would show the people that their voices matter and that leaders can put aside personal differences for the greater good of the nation.

Political fragmentation does not only affect electoral chances; it also hampers national unity. In a society that is still recovering from decades of autocratic rule, it is crucial to foster a sense of togetherness. When the opposition is divided, it only amplifies polarisation and undermines efforts to heal national wounds. By coming together, the opposition can provide a clear alternative to Barrow and represent a diverse yet united front that champions unity, democracy, and good governance. The success of this movement would not only challenge Barrow but also demonstrate to future generations that democracy can work, even in the most difficult of circumstances.

The 2026 presidential elections in The Gambia present an opportunity for the nation to solidify its democratic foundations or risk sliding back into the kind of political instability and authoritarianism that was prevalent under Yahya Jammeh. A third term for Barrow would set a dangerous precedent for self-perpetuation and undermine the country’s fledgling democracy. Therefore, it is imperative that the opposition parties set aside their differences and unite behind a single candidate. This is the best way to challenge Barrow effectively and secure a democratic future for The Gambia. The future of the nation depends on the ability of all political stakeholders to prioritise the greater good, safeguard democratic norms, and create a unified vision for the country’s future.

Jaingol is the pen name adopted by this writer for articles published in The Standard.