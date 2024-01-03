United we stand: A New Year’s message for a prosperous Gambia

- Advertisement -

By John Bass,

Public speaker and youth mentor

Dear fellow Gambians,

As we usher in the promising dawn of 2024, I stand before you not just as a public speaker but as a passionate advocate for the unity, resilience, and collective spirit that define our great nation. The challenges we face are not insignificant, but I firmly believe that, together, we can overcome them and forge a path towards prosperity. In the face of economic hardships brought about by the depreciating dalasi, inflation on basic commodities, and above all, the necessary road expansion works that have unfortunately affected the livelihoods of many, we must rise above the divisive forces of politics, envy, and infighting. The success of our beloved Gambia hinges on our ability to set aside political affiliations and come together as one people with a shared vision for a brighter future. In these times, it becomes even more evident that the well-being of our nation is not determined by political colours or party affiliations. Our collective strength lies in our unity, resilience, and the understanding that, regardless of our political differences, we are bound by a common identity and the shared goal of building a prosperous Gambia. The road to progress may be challenging, but it is paved with the bricks of collaboration, understanding, and empathy. Let us not be overshadowed by political ambitions that may divide us, but instead, let us focus on the greater ambition of creating a Gambia where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to the nation’s success. As a youth mentor, I urge the youth to be the torchbearers of unity and positive change. Your energy, enthusiasm, and fresh perspectives can be the catalyst for a renewed sense of purpose and collaboration among all generations. Let us channel our collective energy toward constructive dialogue, innovative solutions, and community-building initiatives that transcend political boundaries. In the spirit of the New Year, let us make a collective commitment to rise above political discord, envy, and jealousy. Together, we can transform challenges into opportunities and build a Gambia where every citizen, regardless of their background or political affiliation, can contribute to the nation’s prosperity. May the year 2024 be a year of unity, resilience, and shared accomplishments. Together, let us write a new chapter in the story of our great nation—one marked by collaboration, understanding, and a collective determination to build a Gambia that we can all be proud of. We can do it easily as one person – YES, WE CAN. Wishing you a Happy New Year filled with hope, unity, and prosperity.