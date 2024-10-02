US Embassy, partners launch AWE program 2024-2025

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Woman Boss, in partnership with the US Embassy, recently launched its 10th cohort of 30 women for the 9-month Academy of Women Entrepreneurs program.

Held at the American Corner in Fajara, the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) is an initiative of the US Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), established in 2019 to provide women with knowledge, networks, and access needed to launch or scale successful businesses. Through AWE, participants are offered resources that promote women’s social and economic empowerment. The program combines localised coaching and mentoring with the online Dream Builder platform in partnership with Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management and the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation.

- Advertisement -

Cohorts of approximately 30 women are currently participating in both online and in-person to acquire core business skills in areas such as strategic planning, marketing, and finance. The program also facilitates discussions with local facilitators, business leaders, and US exchange alumni mentors. It fosters peer-to-peer learning, networking, and cohesion among women entrepreneurs, which contributes to driving local prosperity and business growth.

The DRILL Accelerator Program is an initiative by The Woman Boss, dedicated to supporting the growth of existing women-owned businesses, providing participants with the tools, resources, and mentorship they need to scale their ventures effectively. The program has been ongoing for 6 years, and it also graduates 870 women in all the regions across the country.

During the program, participants will also engage in a rigorously curated curriculum led by certified trainers, covering key topics such as business strategy, digital transformation, and innovation. It also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, aiming to empower women entrepreneurs to use technology as a tool for disruption and innovation while further advancing gender equality in business.

- Advertisement -

Awa Marry Lowe-Khan, the CEO of the Woman Boss, said the 10th cohort of the DRILL accelerator is a testament to the resilience, dedication, and innovation of women entrepreneurs in The Gambia. “Since our inception in 2018, we have trained and mentored over 800 women entrepreneurs. Each of these women has not only developed their skills and knowledge but also contributed to building a more robust and inclusive economy in The Gambia,” she said.

She added that the partnership with the academy for women entrepreneurs deepens their impact, offering women a unique opportunity to access mentorship, training, and resources to grow their businesses sustainably.

“This collaboration amplifies the work they have been doing and provides the women with more tools to thrive,” she added.

She commended the US Embassy for their continued support and trust in the power of women entrepreneurs.

“Your commitment reflects the strong bonds between our nations and our shared desire to uplift women, drive innovation, and create opportunities for the next generation of women leaders,” she stated.

Sharon Cromer, the US Ambassador, said the new partnership demonstrates the US government’s commitment to economic empowerment of women. She said the embassy’s commitment to advancing women and girls empowerment in the Gambia is deeply rooted in the belief that “I quote, from the former Secretary of State John Kerry, when he said, a country cannot reach its true potential by leaving half of its population behind.”.