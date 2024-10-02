FAO, partners validate Tambi Co-management Plan

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), in collaboration with development partners, validated the Tambi Co-management Plan Document at the Sir Dawda Jawara Conference Centre on Thursday.

The validation followed the Gambia Program for the Sustainable Development of Fisheries in Aquaculture Value Chain, FISH4ACP, facilitation of the development of an upgraded strategy for the mangrove oyster value.

Chain.

The mangrove oyster value chain was upgraded in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries, the TRY Oyster Women Association, harvesters, other government institutions, and civil society.

The stakeholders envisaged that by 2032, there will be a vibrant and sustainable oyster sector in the Gambia, with oyster value chain actors being resilient to potential shocks and generating profits through an increase in production and enhanced value addition.

The objectives of the final validation workshop are to: present the updated drafts of the management plan and the operational plan; discuss and agree on any proposals to amend the drafts of the management plan, the operational plan, or any proposals.

Moshibudi Rampedi, FAO country representative in The Gambia, highlighted the need to upgrade the management plan, adding that it will help improve oyster resources and aquaculture methods.

She commended stakeholders for their support and leadership.

Enrica Pellacani, head of cooperation EU Delegation to The Gambia, said the notion of a value chain is very important.

“I would like to mention that we have a new regional program. It is not only for The Gambia but for West Africa. The sustainable ocean program adopted last year is a £59 million project that corresponds more or less to D4.5 billion, and it includes three components such as regional ocean governance, innovative and sustainable blue economy, and enhanced marine and coastal resilience,” she disclosed.

Dr Anna Mbenga Cham, the director of fisheries, encouraged participants to actively participate in the discussion and share knowledge for the effective conservation and development of the oyster value chain.

“The objectives formulated in the co-management plan focused on biological objectives ranging from sustainable harvesting of the cockle and oyster resources that prevent small juveniles from being harvested and allow larger and more valuable oysters and cockles to be harvested. We have the ecological objective as well, which is to maintain the health and functioning of the mangrove ecology, thereby protecting important habitats of oysters and other selfish fish and marine mammals,” she said.