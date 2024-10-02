Delaware African and Caribbean Affairs Commission awards Bensouda

- Advertisement -

The Delaware African and Caribbean Affairs Commission, a respected organisation created to promote the welfare and interest of all people of African descent, their cultural and historical heritage, on Friday bestowed a special award on Mayor Talib Bensouda of KMC.

Based in Delaware, the Commission also facilitates the socioeconomic relationship between the African and Caribbean countries, citizens, and residents. According to the Commission, the award, titled ‘Excellence in Urban Development and Democratic Governance’, is in recognition of ”Bensouda’s exceptional contribution to municipal governance and unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality-of-life KMC of The Gambia”.

The award was presented to Haji Dukuray representing the mayor who was at the time attending the UDP fundraising event in Seattle.

Commenting on it the mayor said the award is not a reward but a motivation to stay on course on the work for the service of the people of KMC.