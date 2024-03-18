21.2 C
City of Banjul
VDF begins annual Ramadan gifts

111
By Lamin Cham

Vision Development Foundation (VDF) on Friday started its annual Ramadan gifts programme which provides daily food for Muslims who turn up at its Tallinding headquarters and distribution centre.

Alongside the daily food distribution, VDF also handed out 10kg bags of sugar to communities, mosques, institutions and individuals.

VDF founder Momodou Turo Darboe established the NGO to provide humanitarian service to communities across the country.

Some of its interventions include water, heatlh, education and road projects for beneficiaries across the country.

