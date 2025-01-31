Victims Centre ex-chairman tells gov’t to issue int’l arrest warrant for Jammeh

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Sheriff Kijera, a former chairman of the Gambia Centre for Victims of Human Rights Violations, has demanded that the Barrow government issue an international arrest warrant for former president Yahya Jammeh.

Kijera said given Jammeh’s continuous grandstanding, he must be forced to reckon with his “atrocious actions” by immediately ordering for his arrest since Ecowas has given nod to the establishment of a special tribunal.

A fortnight ago, Jammeh released an audio from his exile home in Equatorial Guinea declaring his return to The Gambia. He described national and international efforts to put him on trial as “a bunch of nonsense”, saying: “Let them wait until I arrive, we will see who is going to jail. All they are telling you is a bunch of nonsense. Let them not run. I am coming.”

Kijera, a victim of the Jammeh regime and now head of Accountability Project Gambia, reacted: “We cannot take his threats lightly. Yahya Jammeh is posing a threat to our national security by threatening President Barrow and his government that he is coming back and he will get them. That is a grave concern. And as the commander-in-chief, President Barrow should order for the immediate arrest of Yahya Jammeh. I called on the government to issue an international arrest warrant for Jammeh to be arrested and tried for his crimes. He poses a great threat to national security.”

He said victims of Jammeh expect President Barrow to categorically declare that if Jammeh steps a foot in the country he will be arrested and “put under the most serious accountability process” the country has ever witnessed”.

“We have heard from neither the minister of information nor the minister of justice debunking Jammeh’s statements and President Barrow is also very quiet about it. He needs to look inwards and take drastic action. President Barrow should focus on national security, national development and dislodge himself from the Jammeh camp,” Kijera stated.