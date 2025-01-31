SENEGALESE MARABOUT ALLEGEDLY MURDERED IN BANSANG

- Advertisement -

The Gambia police have issued a statement confirming that they are investigating the suspected murder of a Senegalese marabout in Bansang.

The deceased, Moussa Bâ was a resident of Bansang Sukuru Kunda Allatentu and the homicide reportedly took place on Wednesday, January 29.

The police statement explained: “Officers in Bansang responded to a distress call and discovered the lifeless body of Musa Bah, a Senegalese national residing in the area. Bah, an adult marabout, was found at the scene along with his shoes, glasses, and the suspected murder weapon. However, his motorbike was missing.

“Preliminary findings suggest that Bah was visited by two individuals who claimed to be his relatives. According to his wife, these individuals visited him before he left with them. When he failed to return, concerns arose, ultimately leading to the tragic discovery of his body.

“As the investigation unfolds, these two so-called relatives are now nowhere to be found. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. The public is urged to come forward with any relevant information that may assist in the investigation.”