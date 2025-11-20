VICTIMS OUTRAGED AFTER D1BN RAISED FROM JAMMEH ASSETS USED WITHOUT REPARATIONS 

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Following Tuesday’s revelation by the governor of Central Bank that over a billion dalasis raised from the sale of former president Jammeh’s assets have been deposited and spent by the government, the victims of the former president have once again condemned the government for its lack of political will to deliver promised reparations.

The Coordinator of the Gambia Victims Centre (GVC) Kebba Jome told The Standard yesterday that survivors and families of victims feel betrayed and marginalised, accusing the government of stalling and neglecting its moral and legal obligations to address the issue of reparations.

- Advertisement -

“It is disheartening and disappointing that the government decided to use the over D1 billion proceeds made from the sale of Jammeh’s assets on other things different from the welfare of the victims. The promise they made to the TRRC was they will fund reparations and other matters affecting the victims from the proceeds of Jammeh’s assets. But that never happen because some people are saying even the D50 million that was given to the TRRC was donated by the Senegalese government,” Jome lamented.

He said victims from all corners of The Gambia have voiced frustrations that the administration, despite repeated assurances, has yet to create a credible, transparent framework for reparations.

He recalled the public commitments made by government officials, who assured that compensation, rehabilitation, and acknowledgment would follow the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission’s (TRRC) findings.

- Advertisement -

“However, tangible actions remain elusive,” Jome said.

He said the reparations issue is not merely about financial compensation. “For victims, it represents a national reckoning and a restoration of dignity because Jammeh’s regime left thousands subjected to arbitrary arrests, torture, disappearances and killings, corroding families and communities.”

“The issue of government funding reparations for victims has been a very big challenge. When the TRRC was established in 2018, the government promised to give them over D280 million for victims’ reparations and all other expenses but unfortunately the government only gives D50 million to the TRRC,” Jome added.

He disclosed that out of the D50 million, the TRRC gave D13 million for interim reparations and medical expences for sick victims.

“By the time the TRRC was concluded, they only had D33 million left from the D50 million and that is the money they used as reparations. This is why the victims whose reparations were more than D50,000 were given advances of 19 percent and they were told by the TRRC that the government will pay the remaining balance but that balance is still pending.”

He added that though the Reparations Commission was established by the government in April this year to take care of reparations as per the TRRC recommendations, victims are still waiting for their reparations.

“What we have right now is D30 million – D20 million for reparations and D10 million for the Reparations Commission’s operations. So it is way far behind of the expected D280 million.”

Mr Jome argued that the government only allocated D30 million for reparations in the 2025 and 2026 budgets. He said considering the number waiting for reparations, D30 million is grossly inadequate and the issue of reparations will continue to be a big challenge.

“The Victims’ Centre and the entire victims’ community is worried and concerned about the manner in which the government is handling the issue,” he said.

He said the centre is also disheartened by the fact that a good number of Jammeh’s victims have passed away.

“Over 170 victims have died so far and we are counting. Several victims who went to the TRRC and were waiting for reparations have also passed away due to medical complications so it is very disappointing that victims had to continue to wait for reparations,” Jome said.