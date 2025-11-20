Motion to revoke Jammeh’s immunity collapses, so far

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The National Assembly Member for Upper Saloum Alhagie Mbow yesterday attempted to move a motion for the Assembly to revoke former president Jammeh’s constitutional immunity to clear the path for his prosecution.

However, the motion was swiftly rejected by presiding Deputy Speaker Seedy Njie, who argued that the motion was procedurally flawed.

According to Hon Mbow, section 69 of the 1997 Constitution which gives immunity to a former president from civil or criminal proceedings can only be removed if the Assembly resolves on a motion supported by not less than two-thirds of all members.

He told his colleagues that if the Assembly is serious in supporting the victims of former president Jammeh, now is the time for them to move a motion that will prepare the path for the executive to do the needful.

“Therefore, I would like to stand on existing protocols in line with our Standing Orders to move a motion under section 53 of the Constitution to revoke the immunity of former president Jammeh,” Mbow declared.

In response, presiding Deputy Speaker Njie raised objections saying since it is a substantive matter, the Speaker of the Assembly must be notified before it can be moved.

“Hon Member, if you want to move a substantive motion, you must notify me. You only have to debate on the matter and nothing more,” he told Hon Mbow.

Mbow however disputed this arguing that he is only asking for the Assembly to do “a very simple task” which is to move a motion to clear the path for the executive to commence criminal proceedings against the former president. However Mbow’s motion failed to proceed with the presiding Deputy Speaker Njie asking him to take his seat.

At this point Foni Kansala lawmaker, Almameh Gibba, an ardent supporter of Jammeh said he is against removing the former president’s immunity. “If Jammeh is a security threat today, what about the Deputy and Speaker of the National Assembly. Who is controlling their narratives because the security apparatus that he left is the same security apparatus that is ongoing,” Gibba said.

But he was quickly interjected by presiding Deputy Speaker Njie who warned that he was going out of order. “You cannot say that,” Njie warned Gibba, who responded that he was only making that reference to clarify that the Speaker, deputy Speaker and the current security apparatus were people who stood and supported Jammeh for 22 good years and now hold prominent positions in the government.