Assembly reduces D16M from OP’s budget 

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The National Assembly has adopted the recommendation of its Finance and Public Accounts Committee FPAC to reduce D16.6 million from the D740 million proposed for the Office of the President in the 2026 budget.

Out of the money taken from OP, D6.3 million is reallocated to other sectors while D10 million was saved.

- Advertisement -

According to FPAC chairman Alhagie Darboe, other sectors and ministries have also had their budget slashed as follows: Judiciary D19.6M, Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) D270M, NAO D56 M, Ministry of Finance D5M, Office of the Ombudsman D6M, Ministry of Public Service D512,000 and Office of the Vice President D6M.

However, and rather curiously, the budget of the National Assembly has not been cut by any butut.

FPAC chairman Darboe reported that out of the total money cut from the budget of the various sectors, D382 million has been re-allocated to other sectors leaving a remaining balance of only D94 million.