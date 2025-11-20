Gambia-Germany ties hailed at reunification anniversary

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

On the occasion of the 36th anniversary of German reunification, marked in Banjul Tuesday, The Gambia and Germany recounted and celebrated 60 years of excellent diplomatic relations.

At a solemn ceremony at the Coco Ocean Hotel, the German ambassador to The Gambia Klaus Botzet, rejoiced in the strong bonds between the two countries and counted numerous German cooperation and support to The Gambia’s economic development, transitional among other areas.

The ambassador cited their cooperation in the United Nations and shared commitment to human rights.

“We have voted together in the United Nations to uphold its principles, particularly the right of all states to sovereignty and non-interference,” Ambassador Botzet said.

He also commended the Gambia government for its efforts in promoting transitional justice and security sector reform and pledged Germany’s support for the establishment of a special prosecutor to prosecute crimes committed under the previous regime.

The ambassador also highlighted the special bond between The Gambia and Germany, citing the roughly 17,000 Gambians living in Germany.

He noted that many Gambians returning to The Gambia often require support to start new lives, and praised the work of the Gambian- German Advisory Centre in providing such support.

The Minister of Justice Dawda Jallow, praised Germany’s steadfast partnership with The Gambia, citing substantial technical and financial cooperation in critical sectors.

“For six decades, since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1965, The Gambia and Germany have shared a partnership rooted in mutual respect and common values,” Jallow said.

He noted that Germany’s partnership extends beyond rhetoric, providing capacity-building and specialised training programmes that have strengthened Gambian institutions and empowered communities.

The minister expressed gratitude for Germany’s support in The Gambia’s reform agenda, particularly in areas such as democratic consolidation and economic governance.

“Germany’s principled leadership on global challenges such as climate change, international justice, and humanitarian action complements The Gambia’s own government commitments and amplifies our voice on issues that affect vulnerable nations,” AG Jallow said.

He welcomed expanded cooperation in climate change adaptation, renewable energy, digital innovation, and education, areas that can advance sustainable development.

“The road to freedom can be very far or short but eventually, with trust in the almighty Allah and putting all our faith in the almighty Allah, we will reach the freedom destination,” Jallow quoted, emphasising the importance of the partnership.

Jallow expressed The Gambia’s commitment to deepening engagement with Germany, welcoming the establishment of a full German Embassy in Banjul as a testament to Germany’s confidence in The Gambia’s democratic journey. The occasion was attended by senior government officials, a cross section of the diplomatic community and members of the German community resident in The Gambia.