Barrow proud of unprecedented developments in Kiang    

By Amadou Jadama on tour

President Adama Barrow has assured the people of Kiang that he has no regret bringing infrastructural development to the area that has been deprived of such amenities since independence.

Speaking at Kaiaf village, Barrow cited huge electrification and road constructions in the whole of Kiang as a fulfillment of a promise he made to them. But the president said he was returning gratitude to the people of Kiang who he said voted massively for him in the 2016 elections.

“Before I became the president of this country, there was no single village in Kiang West that had electricity. Since I came in, I brought electricity to 25 communities and only 9 villages are yet to be covered. In Kiang Central too there was no electricity but now, I brought electricity to 14 villages and only 2 communities remains uncovered,” he said.

For Kiang East, the president further revealed that none of the villages had electricity for 52 years. But during his tenure, he provided 19 villages with electricity and left with only 2 villages yet to be covered.

“If you combine all these communities, you will have 58 communities with electricity and only 13 communities remaining,” he said.

He said Kiang West is now enjoying 100 kilometers of roads, a lot more than his own community of origin, Jimara.