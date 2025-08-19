WAEC not commenting on withheld WASSCE results, pending investigations

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

According to the Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) the results of about 631 candidates in the recent WASSCE exams have been withheld by the regional exam body West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for suspected malpractice.

The ministry said a decision would be taken on the matter pending the outcome of WAEC’s adjudication process.

“We actually don’t know the cause of the seizures but all we were told is about an alleged malpractice,” an official of MoBSE told The Standard.

Our reporter contacted WAEC about the nature of the suspected malpractice. An official at the Council said there are different issues the details of which he cannot give.

“The details you are looking for are confidential and I cannot reveal those to you. So we cannot go beyond what we give to MoBSE until all the investigations are completed, our source at WAEC said yesterday.