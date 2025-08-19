Religious leaders told ‘hate speech’ is not free speech

- Advertisement -

The Senior Human Rights Advisor at the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in The Gambia, Yvonne Masarakufa, has told religious leaders that hate speech is not protected as free speech when it constitutes advocacy of religious hatred that incites discrimination, hostility or violence.

The UN expert was addressing a maiden national conference on religion and hate speech at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre recently.

The conclave was part of the project ‘Strengthening the National Infrastructure for Peace to Promote Social Cohesion in The Gambia’, funded by the UN Peacebuilding Fund and implemented by UNESCO, UNDP and the International Trade Centre from 2023 to 2025.

Masarakufa further clarified that hate speech is neither protected nor is it covered under the right to freedom of expression.

“Hate speech undermines human rights, exacerbates division, and erodes the very fabric of democratic societies,” she asserted.

It is view of this, she went on, that the UN adopted a resolution on promoting inter-religious and intercultural dialogue and tolerance in countering hate speech, and also developed a Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech which recognises hate speech as a threat to international peace and security, sustainable development, and human dignity.

“The Strategy also calls for a multi-pronged approach, including stronger legislation, public awareness, early warning systems, and, crucially, dialogue such as this one,” she explained.

Ms Masarakufa said when religious and traditional leaders speak out against hate, people listen.

“They are not only custodians of tradition and faith, they are also key actors in advancing reconciliation, social cohesion, and human dignity,” she reaffirmed.

Speak up against hate speech

Alpha Khan, Chief of Jokadu District, asserted that hate speech is not just a legal issue but also a moral and societal issue, and therefore, traditional leaders should leverage their influence in society to speak up against it.

“We should use our influence to speak up against hate speech and anything that causes such tendencies in society. Silence is not an option. We must speak to ensure that the Smiling Coast we know is back; the Smiling Coast in which we lived in peace in spite of diversity,” he said.

The NHRC chairperson Emmanuel Joof made an impassioned appeal to religious and traditional leaders: “You are the ones our people listen to, from the pulpits, through the village Bantabas and community gatherings. Your words carry weight. Your guidance shapes attitudes. Your silence can legitimise hate – but your voice can also fuel hate, it can also be a shield for the oppressed and a balm for the wounded. We want you to be champions of religious tolerance, guardians of unity and active agents against hate speech.”

“Let us preach and promote peace in our sermons and teachings. Let us publicly denounce hate speech regardless of the source. Let us remind our followers that our faiths ie Islam and Christianity, are rooted in compassion, justice and peace. Let us not allow a vocal minority within our midst to define who we are as Gambians. Let us build a Gambia where we are judged not by tribe, not by gender, not by our faith or political affiliation, but by our respect for others, our competence, our honesty, integrity and our shared values. Let that be The Gambia we pass on to our children,” Joof told the gathering.