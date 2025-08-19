Ex-soldier Abdoulie Sanyang arrested at airport

- Advertisement -

A former military officer Abdoulie Sanyang has been arrested as he tried to catch a flight back to his base in Switzerland on Sunday, a few days after an explosive interview on West Coast radio.

A statement from The Government of The Gambia on the matter said Sanyang was arrested by airport security officials following information obtained through the flight manifest.

”He was initially detained at the Airport Police Station and subsequently handed over to the Criminal Intelligence and Interpol Bureau for routine background screening. Following preliminary procedures, Mr Sanyang was transferred to the Brusubi Police Station, where he was interviewed in connection with statements he made during an appearance on the “Coffee Time with Peter Gomez” programme, aired on West Coast Radio on Thursday, 14th August 2025. The remarks made during the broadcast are considered to have significant national security implications. Mr Sanyang is currently in custody at the Brusubi Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as investigations continue”, the statement said.