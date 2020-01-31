Wah Sah Halat Music Awards 2020: Full list of nominees released

The full list of one of Gambia’s premier entertainment awards, Wah Sah Halat, scheduled to hold this Friday, is out.

This edition of the award, which is the fifth, will feature 15 categories and acknowledge and celebrate the work of various artistes in different categories.

The categories are: Song of The Year, Collabo of The Year, Music Video of The Year, Artiste of The Year, Rap/Hip-Hop Artist of The Year, Media Personality of The Year, Best New Artist of The Year, Album of The Year, Music Producer of The Year, Reggae/Dancehall of The Year.

Others are Video Director of The Year, Event of The Year, The People’s Choice Awards, Afro Fusion Artist of The Year, Foreign-Based Artist of The Year,

For full details on the nominees under the listed categories, please check online wahsahalat.com/polls