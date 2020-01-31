Mariama Colley’s historical drama ‘Mebet’ speaks untold stories

Mariama Colley has debuted her new production, Mebet, at the Ebunjan Theatre in Kanifing.The historical drama is set here in The Gambia.

Mebet “A Mother’s Plea” tells the story of one girl’s attempt to turn the tragedies of the past into lessons for the future. It is a conversation across generations to deliver positive change. The film showcases aspects of West African culture to counter the negative narratives about the continent, and portray the reality of our journeys through stories of resilience and hope.

Speaking the stories of the young and talented African girls who have to drop out of school to not only fulfill what are believed to be traditional and cultural duties, but also adhere to the will of their parents, Mebet is the true story of 14-year-old Njillan, an intelligent and talented young girl who chooses to give her life, education, and the future for marriage in order to please her parents.

The movie was directed by Ousman Jarjue and features a stellar cast of Gambian heavyweights including Mariama Colley, Jainaba Sarr, Sheikh Tijan Sonko, Rohey Camara among others.

With the critical buzz surrounding the screenings already, the epic flick stars Mariama Colley as the lead character Njillan and also productions manager, Jama Jack as the brain behind the story, STS as the director of photography for the movie and Muhammed Hakeem Mahoney as producer.