Walk4health’s memorable visit to Senegal: Uniting sports tourism, and hospitality in Mboor Samone

By Uthman A N Jeng

Mboor Somone, Senegal -In the celebration of sports tourism and display of warmth hospitality, the Walk4health Gambia chapter made its way to the picturesque of Mboor Samone, leaving a trail of unforgettable memories and promoting a healthy lifestyle amidst the stunning natural beauty of Senegal.

The Walk4health initiative which aims to encourage physical activity and wellness, embarked on an international journey last Saturday, inviting participants from The Gambia and other regions in Senegal to experience the vibrant culture and remarkable landscape and enchanting village of Mboor Somone, nested amidst the breathtaking scenery and offering a unique blending of nature and echo.

From the moment the Walk4health participants arrived, they were warmly embraced by the community and the Mayor of Mboor Somone. The locals known for their exceptional hospitality opened their doors and hearts, ensuring that every visitor felt like an important guest. The event organizers worked hand in hand with the village to creat a seamless and remarkable experience for everyone involved.

The festivities started with a grand opening were representatives from the local authority ( Mayor) and a member of the Senegalo Gambian Secretariat, participants from The Gambia and other delegates/ participants from other regions in Senegal came together to inaugurate the event. Sheriff Gomeze of the Walk4health Gambia chapter led the normal warmups, setting the tune for the days walk.

As the participants embarked on the 5km walk, they were treated to breathtaking vistas at every turn. Somone known for its stunning natural beauty, showcased it’s lush forest, amazing river cruise, and pristine coastline. The walkers had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the surrounding nature, breathing in the fresh air and marveling at the harmonious echo that resonates through the valleys.

The event organizers arranged interactive sessions where participants could network, and engage in vibrant conversations with locals and amongst themselves. The exchange fostered a sense of unity and appreciation for the diverse backgrounds of the attendees.

In addition to the scenic walk, and chanting local songs led by BESENTY Gomeze of The Gambia, the Walk4health event also aimed to promote environmental awareness and sustainability by collecting litter and raising awareness about the importance of keeping the natural beauty of the region.

The culmination of the event was marked by a closing ceremony, where participants could sample local cuisine, heartfelt speeches, expression of gratitude, and exchange of gifts reverberated through the crowd. Both the participants, villagers and organizers shared their mutual appreciation for the transformative experience they had shared together.

The Walk4health in Mboor Somone not only brought sports tourism, healthy lifestyle, wellness, and adventure to the forefront but also provided a platform to showcase the warmth and hospitality of the Senegambian people. The event created lasting memories for all involved and laid the foundation for future collaboration between the village, organizers and participants.

As the participants bid farewell to Mboor Somone, they left with a deep appreciation for the beauty of Somone and the enduring bonds they had formed during their time there. The success of this year’s Walk4health event in Mboor Somone will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration for the future endeavors, continuing to promote the importance healthy lifestyle, sports tourism, the brotherly love and harmonious coexisting relationship of our Senegambian region.