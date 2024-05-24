Wang Yi – Igniting the beacon of pediatric care

- Advertisement -

Wang Yi, a Chief Physician from the coastal city of Dalian in Liaoning Province, serves at the Dalian Women and Children’s Medical Center (Group). This specialized hospital boasts three campuses with over 3,000 beds and is renowned for its high-quality medical services and professional treatment techniques. With more than 13 years of extensive experience in pediatric respiratory and infectious diseases, Dr. Wang has developed a profound medical expertise.

Confronted with the high mortality rates among children under five in Africa and the stark reality of inadequate medical resources in the region, Dr. Wang was driven by a commitment to improve the medical environment. This led him to join the medical team and travel to the remote African nation of Gambia. There, he collaborated with local medical personnel, striving to enhance the level of medical services and bring health and hope to every child.

During his tenure in Gambia, Dr. Wang noted a lack of specialization in pediatric respiratory medicine in local hospitals, along with a shortage of crucial medical equipment and technical support. Addressing these challenges, he guided local doctors to enhance their management of chronic respiratory diseases in children and promoted the standardization of management and follow-up care.

Moreover, Dr. Wang greatly assisted in managing pediatric infectious diseases, sharing valuable clinical experiences from China and providing targeted guidance, which significantly improved the local diagnosis and treatment standards. His efforts not only enhanced his professional skills but also involved collaboration with aid workers from Europe, Asia, and North America, collectively improving Gambia’s overall healthcare situation.

Dr. Wang’s medical aid experience in Gambia profoundly impacted his career and broadened his perspective on life. He not only acquired additional medical knowledge and skills but also recognized his global responsibilities and mission. Looking forward, Dr. Wang is eager to return to Gambia if the opportunity arises, to continue contributing to the health of Gambian children and to bring hope and a better future to more children.